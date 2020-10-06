This juice will make your skin glow from within (recipe inside)

Try this easy juice for a glowing skin besides several other health benefits. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Most people tend to go for expensive skincare products to get a glow on their skin. But nutritionists increasingly suggest that age-old remedies combined with a healthy diet can work wonders for one’s skin. Such natural remedies not only make one’s skin glow but also help manage metabolic issues. So welcome the new week with a simple vegetable juice that can be prepared fresh and had every day.

Take a look at this simple recipe shared by nutritionist Lovneet Batra

Ingredients

Beetroot

Coriander

Amla

Method

*In a mixie, blend the ingredients together.

Benefits

As per Batra, beetroot, coriander and amla together act as blood purifiers, while the vitamin c in amla works well for the skin. It helps in clearing blemishes, scars and also keeps wrinkles away by hydrating and plumping up your skin naturally.

The juice contains betalains, a phytonutrient known for its powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which are essential for the body’s daily detox process.

Drinking beetroot juice after exercise reduces muscle soreness and helps them recover.

This alkaline miracle also helps to improve digestion, keeps acidity at bay, boosts metabolism, lowers cholesterol, maintains blood pressure levels, and also helps relieve constipation.

