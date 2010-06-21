Beer ‘healthiest alcoholic drink’

Beer lovers,cheers! The drink is one of the healthiest alcoholic beverages available,when taken in moderation,a new study has claimed.

According to the study,commissioned by The Beer Academy,the drink is a rich source of vitamins,fibre,minerals and antioxidants and has relatively low calorific value as compared to other alcoholic beverages.

“Beer contains vitamins which can help you to maintain a well-balanced healthy diet,fibre to keep you regular,readily absorbed antioxidants and minerals such as silicon which may help to lower your risk of osteoporosis,” a spokeswoman was quoted by the ‘Daily Mail’ as saying.

A survey found that while 68 per cent of people consider beer to be Britain’s national drink,some 10 per cent wrongly believe that it contains fat,and 13 per cent believe the beverage is made from chemicals and not barley and hops.

The study also explores the psychological and sociability benefits of people enjoying a pint in their local pub — yet pubs are closing at a rate of 39 a week. It argues the pub is at the heart of every community and a place where people go to enjoy company and find out local news.

Pete Brown,an award-winning author,said: “Still,we persist in the myth that somehow beer is an inferior drink to foreign imports such as wine. From Government receptions through to weddings and business occasions,wine rather than beer is served.

“It has been fashionable to look down on our own national drink in favour of overseas imports. But to do that is to turn our backs on our great British success story and our own heritage,and miss out on the myriad tastes and complexities that beer can offer.”

