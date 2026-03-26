‘Because of my age, I would definitely…’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares her ‘less is more’ skincare routine

In an interview with Tweak India, Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke about moving away from elaborate skincare routines and embracing a “less is more” approach. Reflecting on her journey with skincare trends, the actor shared that while she once followed multi-step regimens, she eventually realised that a handful of reliable products often work better than constantly experimenting with new ones.

“I also used to follow the many-step skincare routine, but I realised that less is more actually,” she said, adding that finding a few products that genuinely work for one’s skin — and sticking to them — can be more effective in the long run.

“Somehow I feel that these trends fade away and there are just few products that stand the test of time. You don’t have to do a 7-8 step routine, a few products will do,” she further added.

Prabhu also revealed that, “Because of my age, I definitely would put retinol there. Younger skin doesn’t need it,” and that a good serum and sunscreen are also her non-negotiables.

Dermatologists say this philosophy aligns closely with what science recommends for healthy skin.

Why a simpler skincare routine can work better

According to Dr Sunita Naik, Head Medical Advisor – Western Region, Kaya Limited, an overly complicated routine can sometimes do more harm than good.

“From a dermatological perspective, a simplified skincare routine can often be more beneficial than an elaborate multi-step regimen. The skin barrier functions best when it is not overwhelmed by too many active ingredients,” says Dr Naik.

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Layering multiple products containing potent ingredients — such as acids, retinoids, or vitamin C — may lead to irritation, redness, dryness, and even damage the skin barrier.

“Over-layering actives can compromise the skin barrier and trigger sensitivity, breakouts, or even contact dermatitis. Consistency with a few evidence-based products is usually far more beneficial than constantly switching products,” she explains.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine

The core pillars of a good skincare routine

Samantha’s mention of sunscreen, serums, and retinol as key products also reflects what dermatologists consider fundamental skincare elements.

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“Sunscreen is the most important skincare product because it protects the skin from ultraviolet damage, premature ageing, pigmentation, and even skin cancers,” says Dr Naik.

Serums, meanwhile, are designed to deliver concentrated active ingredients that target specific skin concerns. “Serums can contain antioxidants, vitamin C, or hyaluronic acid, which help address concerns such as dullness, dehydration, or uneven skin tone,” she adds.

Retinol, which Samantha recommends primarily for mature skin, is also one of the most extensively studied ingredients in dermatology. “Retinol has strong evidence supporting its ability to boost collagen production, improve skin texture, and reduce the appearance of fine lines over time,” notes Dr Naik.

However, she emphasises that these products should be chosen carefully based on individual needs. “The right skincare products depend on a person’s skin type, age, and concerns. Oily or acne-prone skin may require lightweight formulations, while dry or sensitive skin benefits from hydrating, barrier-supporting ingredients,” she explains.

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How to identify the products that truly work

“Instead of following every trend, it’s better to start with a basic routine — a gentle cleanser, moisturiser, and sunscreen. Once that foundation is stable, targeted treatments can be added gradually,” says Dr Naik.

Introducing products one at a time allows people to observe how their skin responds and prevents confusion about what may be causing irritation or improvement.

“Keeping a routine consistent for at least four to six weeks and patch-testing new products can help individuals identify the few products that genuinely benefit their skin,” she advises.

In the end, while skincare trends may come and go, both dermatologists and celebrities seem to agree on one thing: a simple, consistent routine often delivers the best results.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine