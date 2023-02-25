Craving sweets? Try these diet and lifestyle tips to manage them

Sweets are an indispensable part of Indian households. For most people, no meal is complete without a spoonful of their favourite dessert at the end. However “sweet treats can be part of a balanced diet when enjoyed in moderation,” says Dr Shikha Kumari, a nutritionist, as an excess of it can have detrimental effects on our health.

Explaining the reason behind our sugar cravings, the expert said that “the reason we crave sugar is partly physiological and partly psychological,” adding that “blood sugar imbalance, insulin resistance, hormonal imbalance, poor diet and the environment in which we live” are the probable causes behind them.

While it’s normal to crave something sweet once in a while, it’s important to know how you can manage those incessant cravings. “The more sugar you consume, the more sugar you crave. Try to be more aware of the amount of sugar in the foods you buy and stock up on healthier alternatives,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dt. Shikha Kumari (@dietitian_shikha_kumari)

The expert further listed some tips to manage sugar cravings:

*Incorporate protein and fibre-rich foods in your breakfast, such as eggs, plain Greek yoghurt, or unsweetened oatmeal.

*If you’re craving a sweet treat, try eating a piece of fresh fruit first.

*Slowly decrease your consumption of sweetened beverages, like soda, sports drinks, and sweet coffee, and ensure you’re drinking enough water.

*Make sure you eat balanced meals containing protein, veggies, and other healthy carbs and fats. This will keep you fuller for longer and stabilise your blood sugar.

“If you manage to resist, the cravings will get weaker over time and eventually disappear,” she said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!