Manage jet lag effectively with these expert tips

As much as many people love to explore new destinations, they abhor the jet lag, fatigue, and skin dryness that come with air travel. And, these symptoms, at times, may end up messing up our plans as the only thing that we would want after a flight is a rest. While jet lag can’t really be prevented, one can manage it better with a few simple remedies. Dr Dimple Jangda, an Ayurveda expert, shared some remedies which can help deal with the after-effects of air travel.

"Top 3 remedies to deal with post-flight fatigue, dryness and jet lag,"

Lubrication: Whether on a short-distance or a long-distance flight, the recycled air in the flight strip both the skin and body of their moisture. “Get a full body massage with cold pressed or medicated oils on the day of your travel. Use warm coconut, almond, olive, and sesame oil to massage your body, and follow with a warm shower. You can repeat it after reaching your destination as well,” said Dr Dimple. The oils help in the lubrication of joints, muscles, and nerves and stimulate blood circulation while calming the mind. Also, they act as a strong barrier preventing the dry air from robbing your body of moisture.

Explaining further benefits of the massage, she said that it helps cure fatigue, body aches and pains, insomnia, and jet lag triggered by flight journeys due to imbalance in Vata (movement and wind principle in Ayurveda). “You may feel sleepy after the massage, but that’s a good sign indicating that the body is going into a deep state of rest and rejuvenation,” she added.

Sip warm fluids: Hydration is key. Make sure to hydrate yourself well throughout the day by drinking warm fluids instead of cold carbonated drinks and sodas or even alcohol that can make you more dehydrated. “Warm water keeps your metabolic fire stimulated, aids digestion and smooth movement of food and nutrition,” she added.

Meal plan: Try having a small meal before boarding a short-distanced flight. “You can choose to sip on water or even freshly made juices during the flight,” said Dr Dimple. However, you can have a small meal on the flight during long-distance flights. “Choose warm and well-cooked meals with carminative spices that aid digestion and stimulate your Agni (metabolic fire),” Dr Dimple suggested.

