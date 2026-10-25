Bear Grylls says he lost strength after 5 years of being vegan, turned to organ meat: ‘At 52…’

Bear Grylls, best known for his show Man Vs. Wild, recently took to Instagram to share that after being vegan for five years, he lost a lot of strength. However, he later fixed it with organ meat, including liver, heart, and kidney.

He wrote, “At 52, I feel fitter, stronger, healthier now than 10 years ago. (Not totally invincible, and I still have battles, but have transformed).”

However, does this sudden shift to organ meat have any side effects? We asked a dietitian to learn more.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.