BCCI to introduce Dexa scan; know more about the bone strength test

With several players facing injuries in the recent past, including players of the Indian men’s cricket team like Deepak Chahar (hamstring), Mohammad Shami (shoulder), Jasprit Bumrah (back), the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has decided to re-introduce Yo-Yo test and Dexa scan results as criteria for selection, according to a review meeting of the team’s 2022 T20 World Cup debacle held in Mumbai. It was attended by BCCI president Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah, captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, and NCA head of cricket VVS Laxman.

While Yo-Yo was previously introduced as a test of aerobic endurance fitness that involves running between markers placed 20 metres apart at increasing speeds, the Dexa test is said to help trainers measure body fat percentage, lean muscle mass, water content, and bone density of the players.

Ramji Srinivasan, former strength and conditioning coach of the Indian team that won the World Cup in 2011 and Champions Trophy in 2013 told indianexpress, “It helps you understand where the fat is and whether the training methods are yielding the result. It is all linked to a cycle. It is part of testing protocols that should have become mandatory long back. Some teams have been doing this for 10 years. It is a fool-proof method. Skinfold can be manipulated and each time different results can show up. But with Dexa it will be uniform and the data will be used for the future as well.”

According to him, less fat means more muscle mass, which gives the player better strength, power, speed, agility, and less tension on the joints. This, in turn, helps prevent back and knee injuries.

What is a Dexa scan?

Dexa, also known as a dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry scan, is a type of medical imaging test that uses X-ray technology to measure the mineral content and bone strength of players, said Dr Akhilesh Yadav, associate director – orthopaedics and joint replacement, Max Hospital, Vaishali.

Why is it required?

According to Dr Yadav, any type of sport — be it cricket, football, or hockey — results in more wear and tear of bones and joints of players due to increased movements in practice sessions. “These sessions require high energy levels as well, due to which the bones or joints are very susceptible to getting injured,” elucidated Dr Yadav.

What happens in such a scan?

Osteoporosis cannot be assessed on clinical history or examinations alone. It has be checked on x- rays and Dexa scan. But Dexa scans are more specific and sensitive then x-rays, said Udit Kapoor, consultant, Metro Hospital, Faridabad.

The scan calculates T and Z scores which give the brief about the bone density. While normal value is between 1- (-1); -1 to -2.5 is osteopenia; and less then -2.5 is osteoporosis, according to The World Health Organization’s cut off value. “This means chances of fractures are high,” said Kapoor.

“There are two sorts of beams produced by the scan: high energy and low energy. The bone density is determined by counting the number of X-rays that are released after each beam passes through the bone,” said Dr Yadav.

The test generally focuses on two areas of the body: the hip and the spine, and in some cases the forearm, which are most susceptible to getting a fracture in the body. “Two narrow x-ray beams are emitted at a 90-degree angles across the patient. The most commonly imaged areas are hip (head of the femur), lower back (lumbar spine) and heel (calcaneum),” Dr Kapoor noted.

How does the test help?

“The test, being quick and painless, is easy and can help in diagnosing osteoporosis (or decrease in bone mineral density) that is responsible for weakening the bones overtime, making them susceptible to getting fractured,” Dr Yadav told indianexpress.com.

Accordingly, based on the results, a treatment plan is decided, said Dr Ankit Batra, MS, orthopedic surgeon, Sharda Hospital. “Bone mineral density results can be interpreted and have shown a proven ability to predict fracture risk, targeting anti fracture therapies and the ability to monitor responses to it,” he said.

