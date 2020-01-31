Why you shouldn’t avoid bathua this winter

Include bathua in your winter diet this season. (Photo:Getty Images/Thinkstock) Include bathua in your winter diet this season. (Photo:Getty Images/Thinkstock)

We all crave comfort food, especially during the chilly winter season. So what if we tell you that one such food, which is sure to make you feel satiated and is also packed with health benefits, is bathua ka saag? Bathua or the arrow-shaped green leaves, which seem like spinach, is a winter favourite. It is not only a seasonal dish to keep your tummy happy, but is also recommended for its wide-ranging health benefits. If you ever wondered about it all, here’s what you need to know.

During winter, our eating habits change a bit and we tend to munch on snacks which may not be healthy, leading to indigestion and stomach ailments. Another common issue is the lack of fibre intake; which is why, bathua which is known by its scientific name as Chenopodium Album, is a must-have as it is a rich source of the many antioxidants that the body demands.

Balancing one’s diet by including a good amount of fresh green saag which is a good source of vitamin C stimulates the production of bone-forming cells. A high intake of green and yellow vegetables has been linked to increased bone mineralisation during childhood and the maintenance of bone mass in young adults. It can be as simple as consuming steamed spinach or bathua.

Here’s why you should bathua in your diet

*Minerals like iron, potassium, zinc, phosphorus and calcium are also present in abundance in the leafy vegetable.

*A rich source of fibre and water content, bathua is also known to cure constipation due to its laxative properties, along with a host of stomach-related issues by aiding digestion and boosting intestinal activity.

*Bathua is known to be a blood purifier.

*Bathua leaves are also known to be a good source of amino acids that are required to form proteins in the body to help in tissue repair and breaking down food.

Whether in the form of a saag, raita or parantha, make sure to relish the goodness of the leafy vegetable in your winter diet.

However, pay attention to how much you consume

*The leaves are rich in oxalic acids which has a tendency to bind with calcium and reduce the availability of calcium.

*Bathua seeds are abortifacient which may lead to miscarriage.

*Eating in moderation is the key as it may lead to gastric issues.

