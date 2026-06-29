Barun Sobti shocks Farah Khan, admits not eating for 14-15 hours during shoots

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Farah Khan, who recently visited actor Barun Sobti and his childhood sweetheart-turned-wife, Pashmeen Manchanda’s Mumbai home, asked the actor about his massive weight loss post Kohrra. Responding to Farah on her YouTube vlog, Pashmeen said, “He doesn’t eat during shoots. He literally doesn’t eat.”
Leaving Khan shocked, Barun confessed that he doesn’t eat and responded, “For 14-15 hours…what to do…I am focused on the scene.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Taking a cue from the actor’s candid confession, we asked an expert about what prolonged fasting does to our bodies, especially when working.
From a clinical perspective, going without food for 14-15 hours is essentially a form of prolonged fasting or time-restricted eating. “In certain settings, intermittent fasting can have benefits such as improved insulin sensitivity and better appetite regulation. However, the context matters greatly. A planned fast is very different from skipping meals due to hectic schedules and work demands,” remarked consultant dietitian Garima Goyal.
During long shoot hours, the body is often under physical and mental stress. “Prolonged periods without eating can lead to fatigue, irritability, reduced concentration, headaches, and lower energy levels, especially if hydration and nutrient intake are inadequate. For individuals performing physically demanding roles or working long shifts, inadequate fuelling can also impact recovery and muscle maintenance,” said Goyal.
Another important concern is what happens after such long gaps. “Extended fasting can sometimes lead to overeating later in the day, larger portions, or choosing quick, high-calorie foods due to excessive hunger. This may ultimately disrupt energy balance and digestive comfort,” said Goyal.
From a nutrition standpoint, if someone naturally prefers a time-restricted eating pattern and meets their nutritional needs within the eating window, it may work for them. “However, unintentionally remaining unfed because of work commitments is generally not an ideal long-term strategy, particularly if it leads to inadequate protein, micronutrient, and overall calorie intake,” clarified Goyal.
Fasting by choice and skipping meals due to a busy schedule are not the same thing. “Your body can adapt to occasional long gaps between meals, but consistently ignoring hunger and nutrition during demanding work schedules may eventually affect energy, recovery, and overall health,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.