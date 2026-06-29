Barun Sobti shocks Farah Khan, admits not eating for 14-15 hours during shoots

Farah Khan, who recently visited actor Barun Sobti and his childhood sweetheart-turned-wife, Pashmeen Manchanda’s Mumbai home, asked the actor about his massive weight loss post Kohrra. Responding to Farah on her YouTube vlog, Pashmeen said, “He doesn’t eat during shoots. He literally doesn’t eat.”

Leaving Khan shocked, Barun confessed that he doesn’t eat and responded, “For 14-15 hours…what to do…I am focused on the scene.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Taking a cue from the actor’s candid confession, we asked an expert about what prolonged fasting does to our bodies, especially when working.