Bariatric surgeon lists signs you’re consuming too much protein: ‘Fat loss won’t happen’

Protein is considered essential for fat loss and muscle gain. So, can you actually eat too much of it? We asked Dr Prashant Hansraj Salvi, consultant in minimally invasive, bariatric, and metabolic surgery at Jupiter Hospital, Thane, about how much protein we should consume and the potential risks of having too much. “Protein is vital. It supports muscle repair, immune function, hormone balance, and blood sugar balance. However, like any nutrient, having too much can cause problems. The body works best with balance, not extremes. When protein intake is too high, especially without enough fibre, fluids, and complex carbohydrates, certain symptoms can arise,” said Dr Salvi.

Bloating and constipation are often mentioned. Why does that happen?

High-protein diets often lower the intake of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. “That means less fibre. Fibre keeps the gut moving and supports healthy bacteria. Without enough fibre, digestion can slow down, leading to bloating or constipation. Dairy-based proteins like whey or paneer may also cause discomfort in people who are lactose-sensitive,” said Dr Salvi.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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What about bad breath and excessive thirst?

According to Dr Salvi, very high-protein, low-carbohydrate diets can push the body into ketosis. “This may lead to a distinct and often unpleasant breath odour. Increased thirst occurs because the kidneys need more water to excrete by-products of protein metabolism, especially urea. If fluid intake doesn’t keep up with protein intake, dehydration can happen,” said Dr Salvi.

Can a high-protein diet affect skin or mood?

In some people, too much dairy protein can worsen acne, Dr Salvi remarked. “Moodiness or fatigue can happen when carbohydrates are drastically cut, as carbs are important for producing serotonin and providing steady energy. A diet that is too one-sided can impact how you feel both physically and mentally.”

Is kidney damage a real concern?

In healthy individuals, moderate increases in protein are usually well tolerated. “However, those with pre-existing kidney disease need to be careful. Chronic excessive protein intake over time can increase the workload on the kidneys, which is why medical supervision is important for people with underlying conditions,” said Dr Salvi.

Why might someone not lose weight despite eating high protein?

Dr Salvi stressed that protein still contains calories. “If total calorie intake is higher than energy use, fat loss won’t happen. Misjudging protein needs or eating large portions can stall progress,” said Dr Salvi.

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What to note

Aim for balanced meals that include protein with fibre-rich vegetables, enough fluids, healthy fats, and sensible carbohydrates. More protein is not always better. “Getting personalised advice based on age, activity level, and medical history is smarter than following extremes.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.