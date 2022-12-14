Should you train barefeet or with shoes?

While most fitness professionals wear shoes while training and/or running, some prefer doing it barefoot as they find it more comfortable and believe it helps maintain posture, among other benefits.

This is probably why actor and Ironman athlete Milind Soman also prefers “Vibram five fingers with toes cut off or Luna sandals” over closed shoes when running. “I find closed shoes uncomfortable, I can’t run with my natural form…To me, soft/hard surface does not matter, technique matters. Run softly,” he wrote on Instagram earlier.

*Further, sharing the benefits of running, he added that doing the activity “correctly and regularly strengthens legs and is good for the knees.”

*If you are a beginner or resuming after a sickness, injury or losing weight, the fitness enthusiast advised to start at a very slow speed and cover “short, comfortable distances”. “Regularity is the key to improvement,” he added in the caption.

Animal Flow master instructor Devrath Vijay, too, believes in training barefoot. He took to Instagram to share some of its benefits.

Here’s why Devrath trains barefoot “most of the time”

*Better grounding, leading to better stability and balance.

*Allows one to make use of the countless sensory neurons for better communication.

*Creates greater body awareness and movement.

“If you’re new to it, remember to ease into it first before going overboard. A few minutes of barefoot training everyday is sufficient to get you started on this journey,” said Devrath.

Commenting on Devrath’s post, biohacker Ankush Datar wrote that one should either pick barefoot training or choose barefoot shoes. “This, or investing in good quality barefoot shoes,” said Datar on his Instagram Stories.

Agreeing, Dr Richa Kulkarni, chief consulting and sports physiotherapist, Dr Richa’s KINESIS Sports Rehab and Physiotherapy Clinic, Pune shared some advantages of barefoot shoes in comparison to running shoes with indianexpress.com.

*Helps to improve the gait pattern while running.

*Helps in maintaining the elasticity and flexibility of the foot.

*Helps to keep the tendons and ligaments strengthened.

*Helps to reduce the risks of injuries of the foot muscles, tendons and ligaments.

“It is a known fact that regular running shoes use synthetic materials, which usually aren’t very breathable, especially after coming in contact with sweat or water. Barefoot shoes help with airflow so that your foot doesn’t get hot and sweaty like in most other types of footwear,” Dr Vishwajeet Chavan, orthopaedic surgeon, Apollo Spectra, Pune, said.

“Barefoot shoes help to move freely while working out and allow better flexion within the foot arch, causing no pain or discomfort. Barefoot shoes have an opening at the end so your toes can splay out and move freely without being restricted,” Dr Chavan added, further stressing that since barefoot shoes are lower to the ground, lighter, and less cushioned than running shoes, they help in “safeguarding while offering some of the desirable aspects of barefoot running to stay in top shape”.

