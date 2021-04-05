scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 05, 2021
Latest news

Ripe or unripe: Which banana should you eat and when?

Bananas are extremely healthy and are a great way to satiate those unwanted hunger pangs

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 5, 2021 10:00:45 am
bananas benefits, banana relation digestion, how to aid digestion, best food for digestion, benefits of bananas, health, gut health, indian express newsBananas contain healing phytochemicals such as potassium.(Photo: Pixabay)

Bananas are one of the best foods to have to not only satiate hunger pangs but also for an instant boost of energy. But did you know which type of banana should you have and at what time?

If ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar is to go by, it is always good to be aware of the type of banana you are having and the best time to consume the same.

As a general rule, bananas should be eaten alone and not with any other fruit or meals, or milk.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Should you consume the banana peel? Find out here

Best time to have banana

*Post-workout in the morning
*As an evening snack
*Never at night
*Never with or after meals
*Never with or after milk

 

So, what kind of banana to have when? Dr Bhavsar said:

Underripe

If you are searching for a snack that is low in sugar and will fill you up, this banana is the one for you.

*High resistant starch
*Source of prebiotic
*Greater satiety

ALSO READ |Want to increase shelf life of bananas? Here’s what chef Vikas Khanna does

Ripe

*Sweet
*Digests quickly
*High antioxidants

Ripe with brown patches

*Super sweet
*Highest antioxidants
*Best to have when you have a sweet craving

A healthy alternative for your sweet tooth; isn’t it?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

From Deepika Padukone to Tripti Dimri: Fashion Hits and Misses (29 Mar- 4 Apr)

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 05: Latest News

Advertisement
x