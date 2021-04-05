Ripe or unripe: Which banana should you eat and when?

Bananas are one of the best foods to have to not only satiate hunger pangs but also for an instant boost of energy. But did you know which type of banana should you have and at what time?

If ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar is to go by, it is always good to be aware of the type of banana you are having and the best time to consume the same.

As a general rule, bananas should be eaten alone and not with any other fruit or meals, or milk.

ALSO READ | Should you consume the banana peel? Find out here

Best time to have banana

*Post-workout in the morning

*As an evening snack

*Never at night

*Never with or after meals

*Never with or after milk

So, what kind of banana to have when? Dr Bhavsar said:

Underripe

If you are searching for a snack that is low in sugar and will fill you up, this banana is the one for you.

*High resistant starch

*Source of prebiotic

*Greater satiety

Ripe

*Sweet

*Digests quickly

*High antioxidants

Ripe with brown patches

*Super sweet

*Highest antioxidants

*Best to have when you have a sweet craving

A healthy alternative for your sweet tooth; isn’t it?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle