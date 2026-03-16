Weight loss: All about the ‘bamboo massage therapy’ that promises effortless results

It's important to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any weight loss regimen, said Dr Karuna Malhotra, an aesthetic physician and cosmetologist from Cosmetic Skin and Homeo Clinic.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMar 16, 2026 10:00 PM IST
bambooHow does the bamboo therapy work? (Source: Freepik)
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Anything that promises weight loss becomes a hit, at least on social media. After the ‘5-20-30 method and the ’20-10′ method, bamboo massage therapy for weight loss is another technique that promises effortless results.

What is it?

Bamboo therapy, also known as bamboo massage, is a technique that uses bamboo sticks to apply pressure and promote relaxation. In this method, bamboo sticks are warmed at a specific temperature and rolled over muscles to target tension, a form of deep tissue massage.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“While it may enhance circulation and reduce muscle tension, no scientific evidence supports its effectiveness for weight loss,” said Dr Karuna Malhotra, an aesthetic physician and cosmetologist from Cosmetic Skin and Homeo Clinic.

weight loss Does this method work for weight loss?(Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Celebrity Ayurvedic nutritionist Shweta Shah added that bamboo therapy, often touted as a weight-loss aid, is primarily a relaxation technique rather than a fat-loss solution. “This therapy uses heated bamboo sticks to stimulate blood circulation and reduce bloating. It may also help tone the skin to some extent and can assist in detoxification by reducing water retention. However, it’s important to note that bamboo therapy does not directly burn fat,” said Shah.

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Experts emphasise sustainable weight loss, best achieved through a balanced diet and regular exercise. “Relying solely on therapies like bamboo massage is unlikely to produce significant results. It’s important to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any weight loss regimen,” said Dr Malhotra.

Shah further stressed that sustainable weight loss requires a healthy lifestyle. “Bamboo therapy can complement your wellness journey by alleviating stress and promoting relaxation, which is crucial for overall health. However, it’s not a substitute for a dedicated weight loss regimen. Think of it as a supportive practice for detox and rejuvenation, not a quick fix for shedding pounds,” Shah said.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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