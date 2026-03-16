Weight loss: All about the ‘bamboo massage therapy’ that promises effortless results

Anything that promises weight loss becomes a hit, at least on social media. After the ‘5-20-30 method and the ’20-10′ method, bamboo massage therapy for weight loss is another technique that promises effortless results.

What is it?

Bamboo therapy, also known as bamboo massage, is a technique that uses bamboo sticks to apply pressure and promote relaxation. In this method, bamboo sticks are warmed at a specific temperature and rolled over muscles to target tension, a form of deep tissue massage.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.