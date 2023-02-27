Drinking from bamboo bottles is not only good for the environment, but also for health — find out how

A perennial plant, bamboo is widely grown in northeast India. Not only is bamboo shoot popularly consumed, but this flowering plant is also used to make a range of everyday items like utensils, furniture, storage tools etc. As such, it is not surprising that bamboo, an eco-friendly and sustainable product, has gained immense popularity in recent years.

Highlighting the same, Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, recently tweeted about leak-proof water bottles made of bamboo. “Bamboo dene ka nahin, bamboo se pani peene ka…,” read his first line. “Known as green gold, bamboo has unlimited potential, and its usage in creating eco-friendly products will do wonders for mother nature. Kudos to all entrepreneurs from NE India who are working to harness its true potential”.

Eco-friendly alternative to plastic

Bottles made from bamboo are beneficial for nature as it decomposes easily, without causing any toxicity and harm to the environment, as opposed to plastic. Devayani Vijayan, a functional wellness practitioner told indianexpress.com, “When it comes to the environment, we all know the massive negative effects of plastics. Every day, consistent, small changes with sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives should be our way of protecting the earth. One such alternative is bamboo and its products”.

She added that the elements present in plastic have been seen to have a big impact on disrupting health. “Bisphenol A (BPA) – plastics contain BPA, which is a synthetic hormone that imitates estrogen in the body. Studies link BPA to breast cancer, reproductive issues, obesity, and heart disease. Phthalates – also found in plastic food containers — has been linked with cancer, birth defects, and thyroid issues. Hence, using bamboo bottles as an alternative to plastic will make for a great health choice,” she added.

Bamboo also grows really fast; some species grow almost 39 inches in a day! This means, this is a more sustainable product to use, unlike cutting down trees, which takes years and decades to get to maturity.

Health benefits of drinking from bamboo bottles

While there has been no formal studies on this topic yet, bamboo itself has a lot of health benefits, which is now being conjectured to benefit people who drink from its bottle. “Bamboo plants have a natural antimicrobial agent called ‘bamboo kun’, which is a natural resistance that allows bamboo to thrive in harsh conditions without the need for herbicides or pesticides. Whilst there is not enough research to conclusively link this ability to kill germs directly to the presence of bamboo kun, there might be some merit in the fact that bottles made from bamboo could be antibacterial,” explained Vijyan.

She added that bamboos, by themselves, have tremendous health benefits like anti-cancer, anti-oxidant, anti-aging, cardioprotective, weight loss, probiotic properties, and hence when eaten fermented, they contribute to many many health benefits. “Some of these benefits can perhaps be attributed to bamboo bottles as well,” she concluded.

