scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Must Read

Why you must have the refreshing bael sharbat this season

"A typical glass of this summer juice contains proteins, beta-carotene, fibre, riboflavin and vitamin C - all of which are responsible for increasing metabolic rate," Dr Nitika Kohli said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 26, 2022 11:30:47 am
bael juiceBael juice has many health benefits. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The scorching summer season calls for some refreshing and hydrating drinks to get an instant energy boost and ensure overall well-being. While many rely on the good ol’ lemonade and sugarcane juice to quench their thirst, it’s time to experiment a little and incorporate some healthy beverages into your summer diet.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Take a break from cold drinks and switch to the refreshing bael sharbat this summer, Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli said, explaining the many health benefits of this hydrating beverage.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |From reducing bad cholesterol to keeping anaemia at bay: Know the many health benefits of black raisins

Take a look.

Best of Express Premium

Explained: The message behind Margaret Atwood’s ‘unburnable&#...Premium
Explained: The message behind Margaret Atwood’s ‘unburnable&#...
Welcome to the elusive world of crypto mining: Rohtak rig, 3 engineers, R...Premium
Welcome to the elusive world of crypto mining: Rohtak rig, 3 engineers, R...
Explained: Sugar export curbs and their impactPremium
Explained: Sugar export curbs and their impact
UPSC CSE Key – May 25, 2022: Know the Relevance of QUAD 2022 to Pangong T...Premium
UPSC CSE Key – May 25, 2022: Know the Relevance of QUAD 2022 to Pangong T...
More Premium Stories >>

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr Nitika Kohli (@drnitikakohli) 

Here are some health benefits of consuming bael juice, according to the expert.

*”Bael is a fibre-rich fruit. It is highly recommended for those suffering from severe constipation issues,” she said.

*If you are looking to lose weight, consume bael juice as it contains 140 healthy calories that are good for weight loss.

*She added, “A typical glass of this summer juice contains proteins, beta-carotene, fibre, riboflavin and vitamin C – all of which are responsible for increasing metabolic rate.”

*Bael juice can also help maintain cholesterol levels, lipid profiles, and triglycerides.

*Hot weather can lead to stomach acid reflux. “In a scenario like this, bael juice with its cooling properties can help get rid of this inflammation.”

Adding that bael juice is diabetes and heart-friendly, Dr Kohli. however, said, “If you have a specific medical condition and wish to consume bael juice, it is better to consult your doctor once.”

ALSO READ |Not just winters, summers can affect your heart, too: Follow these preventive measures

“It is better to opt for home-churned bael juice than buying it from juice vendors to protect yourself from infections,” she suggested.

How to make bael juice at home?

*For four servings, break open bael fruit and scrape out the pulp.
*Mash till the entire pulp is scraped out from the fruit and the seeds are separated.
*Squeeze the juice from the pulp and discard that pulp, side by side.
*Strain it in a big strainer. Now, add jaggery and cumin powder to it. Enjoy the drink!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

cannes red carpet, cannes film festival 2022
Cannes 2022: Some of the best looks donned by international celebrities

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 26: Latest News

Advertisement