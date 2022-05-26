Why you must have the refreshing bael sharbat this season

The scorching summer season calls for some refreshing and hydrating drinks to get an instant energy boost and ensure overall well-being. While many rely on the good ol’ lemonade and sugarcane juice to quench their thirst, it’s time to experiment a little and incorporate some healthy beverages into your summer diet.

Take a break from cold drinks and switch to the refreshing bael sharbat this summer, Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli said, explaining the many health benefits of this hydrating beverage.

Here are some health benefits of consuming bael juice, according to the expert.

*”Bael is a fibre-rich fruit. It is highly recommended for those suffering from severe constipation issues,” she said.

*If you are looking to lose weight, consume bael juice as it contains 140 healthy calories that are good for weight loss.

*She added, “A typical glass of this summer juice contains proteins, beta-carotene, fibre, riboflavin and vitamin C – all of which are responsible for increasing metabolic rate.”

*Bael juice can also help maintain cholesterol levels, lipid profiles, and triglycerides.

*Hot weather can lead to stomach acid reflux. “In a scenario like this, bael juice with its cooling properties can help get rid of this inflammation.”

Adding that bael juice is diabetes and heart-friendly, Dr Kohli. however, said, “If you have a specific medical condition and wish to consume bael juice, it is better to consult your doctor once.”

“It is better to opt for home-churned bael juice than buying it from juice vendors to protect yourself from infections,” she suggested.

How to make bael juice at home?

*For four servings, break open bael fruit and scrape out the pulp.

*Mash till the entire pulp is scraped out from the fruit and the seeds are separated.

*Squeeze the juice from the pulp and discard that pulp, side by side.

*Strain it in a big strainer. Now, add jaggery and cumin powder to it. Enjoy the drink!

