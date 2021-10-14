Can a bad mattress trigger stress and anxiety?

Of all the things that can trigger stress and anxiety in people, bad sleep is one of the most impactful factors. When, after a long day of work, one is not able to sleep properly, it can leave them feeling cranky and fatigued the following day. Over a period of time, it can cause mental and emotional health issues.

Our bed plays a big role in aiding sleep. The mattress that we sleep on can make or break our sleep cycle. Priyanka Salot, co-founder of The Sleep Company, says deep state of sleep is when your body begins to perform its restorative duties that promotes healthy emotional regulation and helps your brain efficiently process information.

“The more comfortable and supported you are, the easier it is to enter this state. If the materials used in the mattress aren’t built for long-term use, it can be a breeding ground for allergens and dust mites. This doesn’t just cause a number of skin and respiratory conditions, but also lead to broken sleep,” she says.

According to Salot, a bad mattress can sag over time, have excessive heat retention and give poor support to your body, which can all prevent you from entering a restorative sleep cycle. “Disrupted sleep leads to next-day fatigue, restlessness, which eventually leaves you feeling unfulfilled or agitated; that just increases the feeling of anxiety.”

And if one is to accumulate enough of these uncomfortable nights, they are likely to see a drop in energy levels, be unable to concentrate during the day, leading to a decrease in appetite, and a few other telltale signs of depression, she warns.

What to keep in mind while choosing the right mattress?

“Choosing the right mattress should be a decision made with the utmost care and looked at as a long-term investment in your mental well-being. And while there are a multitude of options available in the market, choosing durability, quality, and smart technology that is designed to help you not just relax, but also give a scientifically-proven elevated sleep experience, should be your priority,” she concludes.

