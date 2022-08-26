scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

I struggle with bad breath, and dull hair and skin. What should I do?

Lavleen Kaur, head dietitian and founder, Diet Insight, a nutrition and wellness clinic suggests five simple morning habits that can "boost immunity, improve digestion, nourish your hair and skin"

oil pullingCount on these simple morning rituals to lead a healthy life (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Bad breath, which can be caused due to numerous reasons, can make one feel uncomfortable in certain situations. But, just by making certain simple changes to your routine, you can keep bad breath at bay. These habits will not just keep bad breath away but also ensure good skin and hair.

Wondering what these habits are? The answer, it seems, lies in starting your morning the right way. “Incorporating five simple habits into your daily morning routine will ensure that bad bacteria are removed from your body, which will help boost immunity, improve digestion, nourish your hair and skin, keep bad breath away, and make you feel healthier and happier,” said Lavleen Kaur, head dietitian and founder, Diet Insight, a nutrition and wellness clinic.

Also Read |Ayurvedic expert shares tips to take care of your hair naturally

So what are these habits? Find out below:

Oil pulling

Oil pulling is a well-known traditional Ayurvedic technique that helps remove bacteria and germs from the mouth, in turn, improving dental health. The best part about oil pulling is that it is extremely easy to do, and comes packed with numerous benefits. Oil pulling is traditionally done using cold-pressed coconut oil, which has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial qualities. Other oils, such as sesame seed oil or sunflower oil, can also be used to neutralise acid and eliminate plaque, resulting in improved overall oral health. Olive oil is another popular option because of its anti-inflammatory properties.

“Just one minute of swishing coconut oil in your mouth right after waking up will significantly help kill bad bacteria, reduce bad breath, prevent cavities, reduce inflammation, and improve gum health,” the expert said.

Using a bamboo brush

The most obvious benefit is that it is better for the environment, but is equally beneficial for oral health. “Wood’s natural qualities operate as an antimicrobial, breaking down and killing microorganisms, which help remove toxicity from your body. They are fully bio-degradable and only take approximately 4-6 months to break down and dispose of into the environment,” she said.

Tongue scrapping

Over time, debris, bacteria, and dead cells can accumulate on your tongue. This can cause poor breath and have an adverse effect on your oral health. Tongue scraping is a quick approach to remove excess particles from the surface of your tongue, particularly those that cause bad breath. Using a tongue scrapper twice a day will help you strengthen your sense of taste and improve your ability to distinguish between different taste palettes. “Using tongue scraping to remove harmful bacteria will minimise the overall incidence of bad bacteria and tooth decay, reduce cavities, gum disease, and improve your digestive system as well,” Kaur said.

morning habits Ensure you take out me-time in between rushed mornings (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Drink water

Water is a necessary nutrient for the proper functioning of your body’s organs and tissues. Since the body loses water regularly, you must replenish it to avoid dehydration. A glass of water can refresh you and make you “feel more optimistic and prepared for the day ahead”. “Keep in mind, however, that as vital as it is to drink a glass of water first thing in the morning, it is even more important to do so correctly”.

Also Read |These are the rules for drinking water, according to Ayurveda

“Having a glass of water in a squat position is the best way to go about it. Squatting and drinking water relaxes your muscles and neurological system, making it easier for your nerves to digest meals and other fluids. While sitting, your kidneys also speed up the filtration process,” said Kaur.

Start with me-time

Connect with yourself first after waking up and before browsing social media. Simply set aside five minutes for yourself during which you can practice mindfulness, gratitude, or just breathing and chanting ‘Om’ mantra. “Chanting ‘Om’ brings a lot of positivity into your life. It is thought to be the first sound to originate from the vibrations of cosmic forces responsible for the creation of the cosmos. Om reverberates in our bodies as well. It infuses your body with a lot of optimism, peace, and vitality when repeated correctly”.

Also Read |Watch: Dermatologist recommends three life hacks for ‘shiny, healthy, happy hair!’

“We’re all looking for methods to live healthier and happier lives. A strong morning routine is something that productivity gurus and history’s most successful people all have in common,” Kaur mentioned.

