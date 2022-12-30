Baby born with hair covering half his body in UP; know more about his rare condition

In a rare case in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, a baby boy was born with thick, dark hair covering more than half of his body. According to New York Post, the mother welcomed the boy at CHA Bhawan and while the delivery occurred normally, doctors noted that the baby had dark hair covering 60 per cent of his body.

Following his birth, the baby was referred to specialist Dr Ikram Hussain who diagnosed the child with giant congenital melanocytic nevus, a rare skin disorder. After the news went viral, many locals crowded to see the condition for themselves.

What is giant congenital melanocytic nevus?

It “is a skin condition which presents as an abnormally dark, skin patch (nevus) that is composed of pigment-producing cells called melanocytes”, Dr Dilip Gude, Senior Consultant Physician, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad said. “The frequency or prevalence is around 1 in 20,000 to 50,000 newborns. It may usually be more than one nevus with others being smaller than the giant one. The multiple smaller nevi may be called satellite nevi. It may usually be noncancerous but there is a high chance of developing a devastating skin cancer called melanoma in 5-10 per cent of individuals.”

Either the condition manifests immediately after delivery or is present from birth (congenital). He explained that the nevus may start out small in infancy but usually outgrows at the same rate as the body grows.

“While the colour ranges from light brown to black, it can get darker or lighter over time. The nevus can be flat, rough, raised, thickened, or bumpy and can change with time,” he said.

Dr Gude noted that in patients with giant congenital melanocytic nevus, soft tissue tumours (sarcomas), fatty tumours (lipomas) and tumours of the nerve cells (schwannomas) may co-develop along with the condition.

Symptoms

Also known as ‘cape’, ‘bathing trunk’, ‘tippet’ or ‘garment’, this rare condition may present several symptoms. “Giant congenital melanocytic nevus may cause drying of the skin causing irritation and itching as in dermatitis and can cause non-uniform hair growth over it also called hypertrichosis. There may be transient erosions or ulcerations that may develop over large CMN due to incomplete maturation of the skin during infancy,” the expert said.

He added that it may also lead to neurocutaneous melanosis, which is “the presence of pigment-producing skin cells (melanocytes) in the tissue that covers the brain and spinal cord”.

The growth of these melanocytes can cause increased pressure in the brain, leading to headache, vomiting, irritability, seizures, and movement problems and ultimately result in tumours as well.

Treatment

The arsenal of plastic surgery procedures is still the mainstay of treatments, Dr Gude said. “While partial-thickness grafts or ablations, using dermabrasion or curettage, have been used in the past and are still occasionally relevant, the gold standard is to replace the skin in its full thickness.”

He added that the replacement skin can be generated from other zones by natural forced expansion from adjacent areas, or implanting expanders either adjacent to or in a donor graft sit.

