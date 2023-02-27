When should parents introduce pillows to their babies?

In one of the recent videos shared by actor-vlogger Debina Bonnerjee, she revealed that her doctor advised her to use an elevated pillow for the baby for the first three months to prevent reflux. “When the baby has a reflux, as sometimes after drinking milk it comes out from the baby’s mouth, it won’t go back to the nose and there won’t be any choking,” she said, sharing the reason. As such, several new parents are often left wondering if they should use an elevation for their baby as they sleep to protect them from gastroesophageal reflux (GER).

We reached out to experts and they unanimously discouraged the use of pillows for babies. “Babies do not require pillows to sleep,” Dr Vrushali Bichkar, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospital, Lullanagar, Pune said, adding that sleeping with a pillow in their cot might be hazardous for infants. “All your baby needs to sleep soundly is a solid crib mattress and a fitted sheet (and a waterproof mattress pad if you like).”

She added that parents must make their babies sleep without “anything” in their crib — no pillows, no crib bumpers, no top sheets, no blankets, no toys, and so on.

But, why is that? It is due to the risk of the baby choking on the pillow, Dr Megha Consul, Principal Consultant, Pediatrics, Max Hospital, Gurugram said. “Also, the elevation makes it easy for the baby to suffer from compression of the breathing tube.” Something similar is highlighted on the NHS website which states that baby pillows may pose a risk of suffocation.

Agreeing, Dr Bichkar explained that using a cushion increases the chance of abrupt death during infancy. “Other objects, such as a pillow on their bed, can increase the risk of mortality for an infant between the ages of four and twelve months. Place your infant on a firm mattress without pillows to sleep. Allowing your child to fall asleep on nursing pillows can also be risky. If you let your infant sleep on a breastfeeding pillow, they may roll onto their stomachs and rest their heads on the soft fabric. In addition, if your infant leans on the pillow, his or her head will slip forward. Their airway may get clogged, threatening their existence,” she told indianexpress.com.

While a cushion is safe and comfy for you, it is not safe and comfortable for newborns and early toddlers (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) While a cushion is safe and comfy for you, it is not safe and comfortable for newborns and early toddlers (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Many parents also tend to use a pillow for their babies to prevent flat head syndrome (plagiocephaly), which causes their heads to flatten on one side over time. However, Dr Consul said that flat head syndrome, common in preterm babies, tends to go away at 6 months all on its own. “You may assist alleviate this issue at home by sleeping with your baby’s head tilted to the other side and encouraging them to stare in both directions during the day,” Dr Bichkar advised.

This leads us to our next question – when should parents introduce pillows to their babies for sleeping? Parents should not introduce pillows or other soft bedding items into their baby’s sleeping environment until the baby is at least two years old, Dr Kanchan S Channawar, Senior Pediatrician and Pediatric Intensivist, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad said. Dr Bichkar concurred and added, “The child is no longer sleeping in a crib at this age, and they can completely move and flip over without assistance. This proposal is based on what specialists know about SIDS and its relative, sudden unexplained death in infancy (SUDC).”

She added that toddlers as young as one and a half years old (or even older — not all children develop at the same pace) may become overwhelmed by things in their crib and suffocate. “While a cushion is safe and comfy for you, it is not safe and comfortable for newborns and early toddlers,” Dr Bichkar said.

And, when you finally allow your baby to sleep with a pillow, it’s essential you pay attention to the kind of pillow fit for them. “It’s important to choose a pillow that is appropriate for the child’s size and age. A pillow that is too thick or too fluffy can elevate the baby’s head too much and cause breathing difficulties. It’s best to select a thin, firm pillow that is specifically designed for young children,” Dr Channawar said.

Adding, Dr Bichkar said that for your newborn, it is recommended to use a flat and firm pillow; however, for an older child, you can use a cushion comparable to the one you’re already using. “If your kid is old enough for a cushion but still naps in his crib, you might choose a smaller and more compact pillow that fits exactly,” she said.

Concluding, the expert asked to use pure cotton coverings for your baby’s pillows since they are soft and comfy for your infant. “Use lighter-coloured coverings so that you may replace them frequently or as soon as they become soiled.”

