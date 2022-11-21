Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about suffering from ‘nerve-wracking’ vertigo; know more about the condition

Ayushmann Khurrana recently opened up about suffering from vertigo and how the condition makes him anxious while shooting certain sequences for his films. “I had vertigo six years back and my forthcoming film demanded me to jump from high-rise buildings. Though there are harness cables for protection, you still feel anything can happen as you fall down at a great speed,” the An Action Hero star revealed at Sahitya Aaj Tak 2022, adding that it has been “a little nerve-wracking”.

The actor also shared the ways he helps himself overcome the condition. “At first, medication is of utmost importance, because once you get up, your head starts spinning. And especially in a profession like what we in are today, where the script demands us to jump from a tall building, I think meditation helps a lot.”

The Vicky Donor actor further highlighted the importance of being calm. “If you are really calm inside, then this helps a lot. This is curable; it keeps on coming and going. Inner power is something that people should imply,” Ayushmann added.

What is vertigo?

According to Dr Sanjay Gupta, Internal Medicine, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram, vertigo is a symptom, rather than a condition. “It is the sensation that you or the room around you is spinning. You feel unstable and may also feel that you are about to fall. This can be either barely noticeable or sometimes be so severe that you find it difficult to keep your balance to do everyday tasks,” he explained.

The expert added that this disease includes benign paroxysmal vertigo or positional vertigo.

Symptoms

There are several noticeable symptoms of vertigo that one must take note of, according to Dr Gupta. Some of these include:

Know more about the causes and symptoms of vertigo (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*Acute imbalance of the body

*Vomiting

*Headache

*Fall

*Dizziness

*Hearing loss

*Problem focusing in the eyes

*Ringing in the ears

*Nausea

*Dehydration

Causes

“Cerebellar vertigo is very common in patients who have tumours of the cerebellum. Diseases of the inner ear also cause very severe vertigo,” Dr Gupta said, adding that problems in the brain, ear problems and cervical spondylosis are the main causes behind vertigo.

Other causes are:

*Meniere’s disease or vestibular neuritis

*Head or neck injury

*Stroke

*Medications causing ear damage

How to treat/manage?

According to the expert, the management or treatment of vertigo depends upon its cause. “In cases of cervical spondylosis, cervical physiotherapy and collar are very helpful. In patients with ear problems, ENT may help manage it. In patients with stroke, neurologists are involved. In case of any eye problem, an eye specialist helps. For Meniere’s disease or vestibular neuritis, an ENT should be consulted,” he said.

He concluded by saying that vertigo, in general, is treated by anti-spinning or anti-vertigo medicines.

