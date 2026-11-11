Ayushmann Khurrana once admitted that all he needs in life to feel good is eight hours of sleep and food. “If I get eight hours of sleep, I think I can conquer the world. If I don’t get sleep and food, I think I am completely jacked. I feel the confidence is zero. More than anything…eight hours of sleep and food,” he told film journalist Anupama Chopra in 2018.

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Dr Amit Saraf, director, internal medicine, Jupiter Hospital Thane, said sleep is not simply a period of rest; it is when the body gets a chance to recover and prepare for the next day. “Adults generally need around seven to nine hours of quality sleep every night. Consistently sleeping for fewer hours can affect concentration, memory, mood, energy levels and even decision-making. People often underestimate how much their productivity and emotional well-being depend on adequate rest. Getting enough sleep can make a noticeable difference to how energetic, alert and confident a person feels throughout the day,” said Dr Saraf.