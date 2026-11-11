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Ayushmann Khurrana once admitted that all he needs in life to feel good is eight hours of sleep and food. “If I get eight hours of sleep, I think I can conquer the world. If I don’t get sleep and food, I think I am completely jacked. I feel the confidence is zero. More than anything…eight hours of sleep and food,” he told film journalist Anupama Chopra in 2018.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Amit Saraf, director, internal medicine, Jupiter Hospital Thane, said sleep is not simply a period of rest; it is when the body gets a chance to recover and prepare for the next day. “Adults generally need around seven to nine hours of quality sleep every night. Consistently sleeping for fewer hours can affect concentration, memory, mood, energy levels and even decision-making. People often underestimate how much their productivity and emotional well-being depend on adequate rest. Getting enough sleep can make a noticeable difference to how energetic, alert and confident a person feels throughout the day,” said Dr Saraf.
Can inadequate sleep affect a person’s confidence and emotional well-being?
Absolutely. “Sleep and mental well-being are closely connected. When someone is sleep-deprived, they may become irritable, impatient, anxious or less equipped to handle everyday challenges. Even routine tasks can begin to feel overwhelming. Poor sleep can also affect attention and emotional regulation. This is why people may feel that they are not functioning at their best after a night of inadequate rest. Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule is therefore important, not just for physical recovery but also for emotional balance,” elucidated Dr Saraf.
What role does food play in maintaining energy levels throughout the day?
Food provides the body with the fuel it needs to function. “Skipping meals or relying heavily on processed foods and sugary snacks can lead to fluctuations in energy levels. A balanced diet containing adequate protein, complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, fruits and vegetables helps support sustained energy and overall health. Regular meal timings and sufficient hydration are equally important. Rather than following restrictive diets, people should focus on eating nutritious, balanced meals that suit their individual needs,” said Dr Saraf.
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How can people build better sleep and eating habits despite demanding schedules?
Start with small, realistic changes. “Maintain a consistent bedtime, reduce screen exposure before sleeping and avoid heavy meals or excessive caffeine late in the evening. Plan meals instead of frequently skipping them because of work commitments. Regular exercise and exposure to natural daylight can also support a healthy sleep cycle. Most importantly, sleep and nutrition should not be treated as optional extras that can be sacrificed to meet daily deadlines. They are essential parts of maintaining long-term health,” said Dr Saraf.