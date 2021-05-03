scorecardresearch
Monday, May 03, 2021
COVID-19: Ayush Ministry recommends preventive Ayurveda measures

The Ministry of Ayush has shared some Ayurveda self-care tips to boost immunity thereby preventing COVID-19 infection

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 3, 2021 5:30:06 pm
Apart from following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, medical experts have time and again emphasised the importance of strengthening one’s immunity to keep the infection at bay.

The Ministry of Ayush has shared some Ayurveda self-care tips to boost immunity thereby preventing COVID-19 infection. Take a look:

General measures

*Drink lukewarm frequently

*Spices like turmeric, cumin, coriander, dry ginger and garlic are recommended for cooking

*Consume amla (Indian gooseberry) or amla products.

*Gargle with warm water adding a pinch of turmeric and salt

*Food should be freshly prepared and easily digestible

*Practise yoga, pranayama and meditation for at least 30 minutes daily as advised by the Ministry of Ayush National Clinical Management Protocol for COVID-19 prophylaxis

*Take adequate sleep for seven to eight hours, avoid daytime sleep

Ayurveda measures to promote immunity

*Consume chavanprash 20 gm in divided doses on empty stomach with lukewarm water

*Golden milk– Add half a teaspoon of turmeric powder in 150 ml hot milk, and have once or twice a day

OR

*Take Guduchi Ghan Vati 500 mg/ ashwagandha tablet 500 mg twice daily after meals with lukewarm water

OR

*Drink herbal tea/decoction (kadha) made from 3 gm powder comprising:
4 part – Basil (tulsi)
2 part – Cinnamon
2 – Shunthi (Dry Ginger)
1 part – Black pepper)

Mix the ingredients in 150ml hot boiled water and have it once or twice a day. Add jaggery, raisin, cardamom to improve taste and flavour.

Also Read |COVID-19 diet: Khichdi is a ‘safe’ option; other healthy foods that patients can eat

Ayurveda procedures

*Nasal application: Apply sesame oil or coconut oil or cow ghee in both the nostrils in the morning and evening.

*Oil pulling therapy: Take 1 tbsp of sesame oil or coconut oil in the mouth. Do not drink, swish in the mouth for two to three minutes and spit it off followed by a warm water rinse. This can be done once or twice a day.

For dry cough or sore throat

*Steam inhalation with plain water or fresh pudina (mint) leaves or ajwain (caraway seeds) or karpur (camphor) can be practiced once a day.

*Clove or mulethi (liquorice) powder mixed with natural sugar/honey can be taken two to three times a day in case of cough or throat irritation.

*These measures generally treat normal dry cough and sore throat. However, it is best to consult qualified physicians if these symptoms persist.

