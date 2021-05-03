COVID-19: Ayush Ministry recommends preventive Ayurveda measures

Apart from following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, medical experts have time and again emphasised the importance of strengthening one’s immunity to keep the infection at bay.

The Ministry of Ayush has shared some Ayurveda self-care tips to boost immunity thereby preventing COVID-19 infection. Take a look:

General measures

*Drink lukewarm frequently

*Spices like turmeric, cumin, coriander, dry ginger and garlic are recommended for cooking

*Consume amla (Indian gooseberry) or amla products.

*Gargle with warm water adding a pinch of turmeric and salt

*Food should be freshly prepared and easily digestible

*Practise yoga, pranayama and meditation for at least 30 minutes daily as advised by the Ministry of Ayush National Clinical Management Protocol for COVID-19 prophylaxis

*Take adequate sleep for seven to eight hours, avoid daytime sleep

Boost your immunity with Ayush methods!

Take the ‘AYUSH Sanjivani Pledge’ and commit yourself to adopt AYUSH Sanjivani health practices for immunity enhancement & healthy lifestyle. https://t.co/bD3YMYkyuD#IndiaFightsCorona @moayush @shripadynaik @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/4eNhiYHHTz — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) May 2, 2021

Ayurveda measures to promote immunity

*Consume chavanprash 20 gm in divided doses on empty stomach with lukewarm water

*Golden milk– Add half a teaspoon of turmeric powder in 150 ml hot milk, and have once or twice a day

OR

*Take Guduchi Ghan Vati 500 mg/ ashwagandha tablet 500 mg twice daily after meals with lukewarm water

*Golden milk

OR

*Drink herbal tea/decoction (kadha) made from 3 gm powder comprising:

4 part – Basil (tulsi)

2 part – Cinnamon

2 – Shunthi (Dry Ginger)

1 part – Black pepper)

Mix the ingredients in 150ml hot boiled water and have it once or twice a day. Add jaggery, raisin, cardamom to improve taste and flavour.

*Golden milk

Ayurveda procedures

*Nasal application: Apply sesame oil or coconut oil or cow ghee in both the nostrils in the morning and evening.

*Oil pulling therapy: Take 1 tbsp of sesame oil or coconut oil in the mouth. Do not drink, swish in the mouth for two to three minutes and spit it off followed by a warm water rinse. This can be done once or twice a day.

For dry cough or sore throat

*Steam inhalation with plain water or fresh pudina (mint) leaves or ajwain (caraway seeds) or karpur (camphor) can be practiced once a day.

*Clove or mulethi (liquorice) powder mixed with natural sugar/honey can be taken two to three times a day in case of cough or throat irritation.

*These measures generally treat normal dry cough and sore throat. However, it is best to consult qualified physicians if these symptoms persist.