Keep cold, cough, sneezing and sore throat away with these Ayurvedic tips

Winters are synonymous with good food and celebrations, but it is also when the temperature drops and many experience seasonal issues like cold, sore throat and cough.

It is not enough to only wear warm clothes to protect oneself from such viral infections, especially amidst the rise of Omicron cases across the country. As such, Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar took to Instagram to share a few helpful remedies to prevent you from getting a cold and cough.

ALSO READ | Vidya Malavade shares remedies for cold, cough

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Dixa Bhavsar (@drdixa_healingsouls)

“It might just be a seasonal or a viral cough and cold (not necessarily covid) but it can take a toll on your mental health as well. So it’s better to prevent it in all possible ways”, she wrote.

Dr Bhavsar suggested “avoiding kapha (cold) aggravating factors” to prevent an onslaught of a cold and cough.

A few examples are:

*Cold drinks – Avoid chilled, carbonated drinks as they already contain a large amount of sugar and caffeine.

*Yoghurt especially when mixed with fruits – Skip your bowl of yoghurt and fruit to prevent a cold and cough.

*Ice creams, sugary food, deep fried food, heavy food– Try to avoid all kinds of junk food and eat a healthy, balanced diet.

*Sleeping during the day– Dr Bhavsar said sleeping during the day is strictly prohibited according to Ayurveda.

*Late nights– Staying awake till the wee hours of the night is also not recommended.

She recommended a few Ayurvedic remedies to help you, if you’re already suffering from a cold and cough. Take a look here:

*Boil 7-8 tulsi leaves, a small piece of ginger, few cloves of garlic, 1 tsp of carom seeds, 1 tsp fenugreek seeds, turmeric (dry or fresh) and 4-5 black peppercorns (kali mirch) in 1 litre of water, until it reduces to half and drink it first thing in the morning.

*Don’t use cold water for showers and drinking.

*Drink warm water to promote digestive function.

*Have honey, it will help to soothe your throat.

*Drink ginger, turmeric, and lemon tea.

*Steam inhalation–Add some ajwain, eucalyptus oil or turmeric in boiled water for steam inhalation.

*Drink warm milk with turmeric.

IN PREMIUM NOW | Weight loss is challenging, but not impossible

*Gargle with licorice decoction or lukewarm water with turmeric and rock salt incase of sore throat.

*Chew tulsi leaves or liquorice (mulethi).

*Ayurvedic formulations like Sitopladi Churna (expectorant), Trikatu Churna and Talisadi churna (decongestant) with honey can help as well.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!