Monday, October 25, 2021
Follow these Ayurvedic tips to take proper care of your eyes

"Excess use (of mobiles and laptops) is creating various signs of eye stress in the form of headaches, burning or dry eyes, dark circles, and vision-related issues," Dr Nitika Kohli said

October 25, 2021 6:20:48 pm
eye care, eye healthTake good care of your eyes with these effective tips. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Ever since the pandemic began, most people have been working or studying from home, spending a significant amount of time in front of screens. This has lead to various eye-related issues, with weak eyesight being the most common.

“Our eyes are being used more than ever, especially with the increased use of mobile and laptop screens in the last few decades. This excess use is creating various signs of eye stress in the form of headaches, burning or dry eyes, dark circles, and vision-related issues,” Ayurvedic doctor Dr Nitika Kohli said.

She further added that as a result, the eyes also had to deal with the unnatural light emitted from the LEDs and TFT screens “which are pure white and very different in composition from the natural sunlight which our eyes are used to”.

As such, she shared a few effective Ayurvedic tips. Take a look.

 

Incorporate these Ayurvedic eye care tips for healthy eyes.

*Each morning upon waking (either before or after using the toilet), fill your mouth with water and hold for a few seconds with your eyes closed. Spit it out. Repeat it 2-3 times.

*Using Triphala water eyewash or an eyewash cup is also beneficial.

*Shatkarma: Ayurveda describes six purification techniques to clean the body, remove toxins, strengthen it and make it free of diseases. Out of them, neti and tratak work as the best Ayurvedic remedy for dry eyes and eye health.

ALSO READ |Golden rules for healthy eyes and sharp sight

*Splash your eyes and face with cool or normal water 10-15 times. Repeat again in the evening when you return from work.

*Never use hot or icy water on the eyes. Also, avoid abrupt temperature changes. For instance, if you are hot and sweaty, wait 10-15 minutes until your body adjusts before splashing cool water on your face and eyes.

*Use of anjana: Anjana is an Ayurvedic preparation applied to the inner part of the eyelids to promote good eye health.

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

