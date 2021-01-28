Count on these ayurvedic tips to sleep well tonight

Sleep is extremely important for the rejuvenation of the body and mind. However, owing to various lifestyle factors like erratic schedules, diet, and inadequate physical activity, many tend to face issues with sleep. While at times it can be managed by making certain lifestyle changes, but if you have been facing chronic sleep issues, it is important to seek medical intervention at the earliest.

Why is sleep important?

Sleep deficiency has been linked to many chronic health problems, including heart disease, kidney disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke, obesity, and depression.

A common myth is that people can get by on little sleep with no negative effects. However, research shows that getting enough quality sleep at the right time is vital for mental health, physical health, quality of life, and safety.

As per ayurvedic practitioner Dr Aiswarya Santhosh, some simple ayurvedic tips can come in handy.

“According to Ashtanga Hridaya, buffalo milk is best for a good night’s sleep,” she said.

Here are some tips to get you better sleep

*Bathe with warm water before bedtime

*Meditate before bedtime

*Apply oil on your soles at night

*Have a glass of buffalo milk at night

*Avoid heavy meals at night

*Do yoga or exercises daily

*Have dinner before 7 pm or at max 8 pm

