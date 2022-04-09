Count on these Ayurvedic tips to keep menstrual cramps at bay

Every woman experiences menstruation differently- while some have a relatively painless period, followed by little to no cramps; others may experience profuse bleeding and pain that can severely hamper productivity.

Many colluding symptoms that accompany menstruation such as nausea, bloating and general irritability are not only physically taxing, but can be difficult to manage on your own as well.

If you’ve tried and tested various methods to keep period pain at bay but to no avail, you’ve come to the right place. Recently, Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar took to Instagram to share handy tips and tricks to help relieve menstrual cramps.

“Following these 5 ayurvedic suggestions religiously can relieve your menstrual cramps once and for all”, she captioned her post. Take a look here.

Take a look at Dr Bhavsar’s suggestions to help relieve menstrual cramps.

Follow circadian rhythm

Try to wake up before sunrise. (Representative image/Pexels) Try to wake up before sunrise. (Representative image/Pexels)

Try to wake up before sunrise or shortly after sunrise. Proceed to consume breakfast after sunrise and your dinner before or within an hour of sunset. According to Ayurveda, maintaining the circadian rhythm in a day “helps with hormonal balance”.

Avoid caffeine

Avoid caffeinated beverages. (Representative image/Pexels) Avoid caffeinated beverages. (Representative image/Pexels)

Avoid having caffeinated drinks such as tea or coffee first thing in the morning, on an empty stomach. Instead, have 5 soaked raisins, 4 soaked almonds, 2 soaked walnuts, and 1 soaked date or fig to keep you energised.

Practice meditation, pranayamas and yoga daily

Indulge in whichever form of physical activity that you prefer. (Representative image/Pexels) Indulge in whichever form of physical activity that you prefer. (Representative image/Pexels)

The expert recommended meditation, pranayamas, yoga or any kind of exercise that works for you. “Staying active can increase circulation around the pelvic region and release endorphins to counteract the prostaglandins (that cause the uterine muscles to contract during menstruation)”. Pranayama like anuloma-viloma and bhramari and asanas like Vajrasana, Balasana, Bhadrasana and Shavasana are ideal during periods as they are relaxing for the body and easy to perform as well.

Sip on warm and soothing teas

Ayurvedic teas such as CCF (Cumin Coriander Fennel) tea, mint tea, ajwain tea, and fenugreek tea will help ease period cramps. You can sip on any of these, “whichever suits you well.”

Drink enough water

Drinking water is very important during menstruation as it helps with issues such as bloating and others. Drink flavoured mineral water for a new twist to your hydration needs. Make a pitcher of mint water and drink throughout the day. “Staying well-hydrated isn’t just good for cramps, it’s good for your overall health”, the expert added.

