Count on these easy-to-follow Ayurvedic remedies to help manage joint pain

Amidst hectic work schedules and even busier personal calendars, regular physical activity may take a backseat on your list of priorities. This could lead to a bunch of health concerns such as pains in joints, back and other parts of the body. As such, sitting at a desk for long periods of time without a break along with various vitamin deficiencies and age-related disorders etc may be the reason behind joint pain in many.

“One can suffer from joint pain at any age due to calcium and vitamin D deficiency, overexertion, arthritis (osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, gouty arthritis), or due to old age (friction in joints),” explained Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar in an Instagram post.

To help manage joint pain effectively at home, the expert listed a few Ayurvedic methods. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya (@drdixa_healingsouls)

According to Dr Bhavsar, an ‘aggravated vata’ is responsible for ‘pain in any part of the body.’ Hence, she recommended reducing excess vata in your “body and mind” by avoiding overthinking and stress. “Yes, kapha (obesity, diabetes, hypothyroid etc diseases) and Pitta (inflammatory diseases, intake of spicy, salty, fermented food) also play a role but the main responsible factor for joint pain is vata in most of the cases,” she said.

Avoid unhealthy food such as deep-fried pakoras, fries etc, if you’re experiencing joint pain. (Source: Pexels) Avoid unhealthy food such as deep-fried pakoras, fries etc, if you’re experiencing joint pain. (Source: Pexels)

Follow these tips to help relieve joint pain, as suggested by the Ayurvedic expert.

*Avoid sour, salty, deep-fried and fermented foods at all costs.

*Avoid vata aggravating ahara (dry and stale food), and vihara (excessive exercise, staying awake until late and a stressful lifestyle).

*Consume healthy fats such as ghee, sesame seeds, olive oil, etc.

ALSO READ | What causes joint pain in monsoon?

*Try abhyanga (massage) for all kinds of joint pain except rheumatoid arthritis. Sesame oil, mustard oil, and castor oil are a few options that are easily available in the kitchen, that can be applied over the joints to relieve pain.

*Ayurvedic herbs that work well for joint pain include shallaki, ashwagandha, nirgundi, rasna, haridra (turmeric), shunthi (ginger), etc.

*Ayurvedic oils that can help manage joint pain are: mahanarayan taila, nirgundi taila, kottamchukkadi tailam, sahacharadi tailam, dhanwantaram tailam, etc.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!