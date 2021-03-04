Help your child focus better with these simple ayurvedic remedies

Let your child focus better with these ayurvedic tips. (Source: Pixabay)

Owing to the various distractions around us, one may experience trouble staying focussed. While elders can still manage to draw their attention to the task at hand, it is not that easy for children. At such times, keeping them physically active by letting them play or doing some breathing exercises can come in handy.

However, if you have been noticing prolonged focus troubles in your child, you can also try some simple ayurvedic tips, suggested by ayurvedic doctor duo Suchi and Hansa.

“Whether it’s work, studies or remembering where we left our keys, these tips can be helpful,” they said.

Check out the tips below:

Put some rosemary essential oil in a diffuser and let it work its magic. This is known to help relieve stress and promote focus.

Avoid dry snacks like crackers and fizzy drinks as they can hamper the body’s digestive process, which has an impact on one’s mood.

Sleep hygiene is key. “While 7-9 hours for adults is recommended, 10-12 hours for children is good,” they said.

Body massage/abhyanga in the evenings, followed by a warm shower. This helps improve the blood circulation through the body and helps strengthen the muscles.

Nasya or administering a few drops of oil through the nasal passage is known to be an effective remedy for headaches. However, the Nasya procedure has to be done with utmost care as the quality and quantity of the material to be infused has to be specific.

Foot massage at bedtime is known to be relaxing for the body and helps improve the general imbalances in the body.

Try warm turmeric milk, cardamom, and saffron for a good sleep which in turn can promote better focus.

