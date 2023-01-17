Some Ayurvedic swaps to help you manage PCOS better

Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal (endocrine) disorder that can lead to irregular periods, excess body hair, skin issues, weight gain, and also anxiety. As such, it is essential to keep your weight in check as excessive weight can worsen the symptoms, and also led to increased insulin in the body that may further result in an increased production of androgen, mostly testosterone, and thereby increased facial hair and acne.

But, we are not talking about popping pills; instead, we are here to suggest certain lifestyle changes that may help manage the condition better, courtesy of Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya, an Ayurveda expert. Taking to Instagram, the expert said that making these swaps may “help you heal/reverse your PCOS.”

Tea or coffee with herbal tea: Coffee and tea contain caffeine that increases inflammation and worsens PCOS. Instead, drink herbal tea as it helps maintain hormonal balance and reduces inflammation.

Cold water with warm water: Warm water helps your body detox along with improving metabolism while cold water dampens metabolism and leads to various gut issues.

Also Read | Can PCOS be reversed?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya (@drdixa_healingsouls)

Fruit juices with fruits: Eating fruits helps in the slow release of insulin and maintains normal blood sugar while drinking juice can increase insulin resistance, especially when the juice contains sugar.

Carbonated drinks with buttermilk: Buttermilk improves metabolism. Also, it is gut friendly and supports hormonal balance as compared to carbonated drinks which cause hormonal imbalance and weight gain.

Refined flour and processed foods with millets: Millets like jowar, ragi, amaranth, buckwheat, etc are easy to digest but maida (refined flour) is difficult to digest, low in nutrition, and causes more inflammation.

Advertisement

Swap junk foods with millets. (Photo: Freepik) Swap junk foods with millets. (Photo: Freepik)

White sugar with jaggery: White sugar is just calories without nutrition. Also, it delays the healing process. Switching to jaggery or honey provides nutrition; and honey also helps with weight loss.

Sedentary lifestyle with exercise: A sedentary lifestyle is one of the major causes of weight gain leading to PCOS. Any kind of movement/exercise helps you lose weight and stay active besides balancing hormones.

Staying up late at night with waking up early: Sleeping late at night can disrupt hormones and increase vayu, which can make you feel grumpy and anxious. On the other hand, waking up early makes you feel positive, and energetic and also motivates you to do exercise. Also, it sets circadian rhythm which definitely plays a huge role in healing PCOS.

Advertisement

Also Read | What you need to know about managing PCOS/PCOD

Adding, Dr Yogini Patil, BAMS and nutritionist, LivLong said that in order to manage PCOS, one needs to be mindful of making lifestyle changes to balance out the doshas. “The Ayurvedic approach to treating PCOS includes dietary changes like consuming a balanced and nourishing diet, increasing the intake of bitter and astringent vegetables, reducing carbohydrates, eating light meals in the evenings, and avoiding foods that aggravate pitta, like fried, spicy, and sour foods. Furthermore, Ayurvedic treatment for PCOS typically emphasises lifestyle and dietary transitions as well as therapies like yoga, breathing exercises, and meditation. By addressing the underlying causes of PCOS, like stress and hormonal imbalance, these changes hope to re-establish equilibrium in the body,” she said.

Medha Singh, Ayurveda Expert and CEO, Juvena Herbals, shared some Ayurvedic tips to keep in mind:

*Light exercise.

*Active lifestyle.

*Sleeping and waking up in a disciplined manner.

*Adopting appropriate eating habits.

*Reduce stress.

Consume herbs such as Shatavri, Ashwagandha, Vidarikand, and ghee to regulate PCOS, she suggested.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!