Know all about ‘tandulodaka’, the Ayurvedic remedy for UTI, white discharge, burning sensation when urinating

You may have read about the wonderful benefits of rice water for the skin, which promises to reduce pore size, balance the PH levels, and also make it glow. But did you know that rice water, which is packed with minerals, vitamins, and amino acids, is also a “wonderful remedy for UTI, white discharge, and burning urination?” The best thing about this remedy is that it is natural, and can be prepared in a jiffy!

“Rice water is a white thickly fluid obtained from the water used to wash the rice before cooking or boiling it. Known as Tandulodaka in Ayurveda, it is rich in starch and contains various important antioxidants that are immensely beneficial for our health,” Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savalia, an Ayurveda expert, wrote on Instagram.

Adding that the magic of rice water has been known to Ayurveda for ages, and has now been embraced by the whole world, she suggested sipping on rice water — which can be stored for 6-8 hours — throughout the day. However, she said it should be prepared fresh every single day.

“I suggest it to every patient suffering from white discharge. It gives miraculous results,” she wrote in her post. According to the expert, rice water is cool by nature and, thereby, helps in burning urination, diarrhoea, bleeding disorders, and heavy periods. Also, it reduces the burning sensation in the palms and soles, she added. “However, people who suffer from cough and cold should avoid it,” Dr Dixa suggested.

Agreeing, Dr Anshu Vatsyan, an Ayurveda expert, said that rice water is a remedy of choice in treating white discharge. “Due to its astringent action, it is given as an adjunct to many ayurvedic medicines. Also, it soothes the urinary tract and relieves the burning sensation caused due to unknown reasons,” she told indianexpress.com.

The expert further explained that the astringent property of rice water decreases the liquid flow from the body, as along with white discharge some calcium, minerals, etc also get expelled from the body. “So, the water acts as an agent which prevents discharge from the uterus. Also, it alleviates pitta and increases the vats and kapha,” Dr Anshu added.

But apart from these benefits, rice water is also loaded with many minerals and vitamins that work wonders for the skin. According to Dr Dixa, it contains a compound called inositol that promotes cell growth, delays the process of ageing, and stimulates blood flow. “Other than that, you can also use it to wash your face and hair. I have been using it to wash my face and I love it,” she revealed.

Rice water is also rich in antioxidants and has moisturising and UV rays absorbing properties that tighten the pores and prevent pigmentation and age spots.

How to prepare rice water?

Take 10 grams of rice and wash once. Now add 60- 80 ml of water to it and keep it in a closed mud pot/stainless steel bowl for 2-6 hours. Then macerate the rice in the water for 2 – 3 minutes, strain, and it is ready to be used.

Type of rice to be used to make the water

Any rice is fine to use. Broken rice is also fine. However, red rice is better and one year old rice is very good. You can use white rice as well. Make sure that rice should be uncooked (raw), preferably unpolished, not steamed, and de-husked.

