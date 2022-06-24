scorecardresearch
Friday, June 24, 2022
Ayurvedic remedies to soothe dry cough naturally

According to experts, while there are no specific causes, a dry cough can get triggered due to allergies or irritants

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi
June 24, 2022 3:50:09 pm
coughHere are some dry cough measures according to Ayurveda (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Dry cough or cough that doesn’t produce phlegm or mucus can be extremely troubling. According to experts, while there are no specific causes, a dry cough can get triggered due to allergies or irritants.

As such, for relief, many tend to fall back on Ayurvedic remedies like drinking concoctions of turmeric, honey, and tulsi. However, according to Ayurveda expert Dr Mihir Khatri, these remedies are for wet cough or cough with phlegm.

“In dry cough, these ingredients don’t work. In fact, it may even increase dry cough,” explained Dr Khatri in an Instagram reel.

So, what can you do for a dry cough?

According to Dr Khatri, one can apply a mixture of lukewarm mustard oil and salt over the chest and neck region.

One can also consume four pieces of cardamom with half spoon of rock sugar and half spoon of lukewarm desi cow ghee thrice a day till one gets relief. However, diabetics should avoid rock sugar.

Dr Khatri also stressed that chronic dry cough needs proper treatment as it’s curable.

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

