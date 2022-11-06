scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

Try these Ayurvedic remedies for anxiety

"The constant application of oil stimulates healthy blood circulation to the brain and pituitary gland," says Dimple Jangda, an Ayurveda expert

Taking care of your mind is as important as taking care of your body. (Photo: Freepik)

Anxiety, a common feeling, makes one feel worried, stressed or uneasy. Often, one can feel anxious even without a reason. Anxiety is the way our body responds to stressful triggers, or the way our brain copes with a low level of serotonin. 

Either way, feeling unsettled and on-edge is not a pleasant experience. Dimple Jangda, Founder of PRĀNA Healthcare and Academy for Ayurveda recently shared a list of Ayurvedic remedies for anxiety. 

Check out the post here:

Here is her list:

1.) Oil. Her post says gentle but constant application of oil stimulates healthy blood circulation to the brain and pituitary gland. The herbs and essences can provide relief, too. 

2.) Ashwagandha is a plant that is useful for reducing anxiety. 

3.) Brahmi is another plant that is associated with reducing anxiety. It helps reducing the level of cortisol (stress hormone) in your body. It also improves concentration and revitalises the brain cells. 

4.) Sitting in a camel pose can also help to release stress. Coping with anxiety is always a difficult task, but having self care methods and habits can lessen the intensity of your suffering. 

Also read |Matters of the Mind: Understand anxiety to conquer it

“Herbs such as mandukaparni, brahmi, ashwagandha, yashtimadhu, jatamamsi and amla, have been found to reduce anxiety and relax the body and mind. If you’re having trouble sleeping, a foot massage with Ksheerabala Thailam will you fall asleep faster; herbal remedies like Manasamithravatakam have helped people attain mental calmness,” says Dr Archana Sukumaran, an Ayurveda doctor at Kerala Ayurveda.

Ayurveda believes in the concept of the mind and body being interwoven — what affects your mind affects your body and vice versa. Taking care of your mind is just as important as taking care of your body. Remember to create a self care routine with the things that work for you, and find time to do them.

