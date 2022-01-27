Effective Ayurvedic remedies to keep acidity, indigestion at bay

Our lifestyle and food habits play a huge role in determining our well-being and keeping issues like acidity and indigestion at bay. But coupled with lack of sleep and stress, things only get aggravated and before we realise, we are popping antacids to get relief.

However, regularly consuming antacids have “lots of side effects”, said Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar, who recently took to Instagram to share helpful remedies to prevent acidity and indigestion.

“First step towards treating a disease is to prevent it. As the saying goes ‘prevention is better than cure’, its always a good idea to try and prevent all the causative factors,” she said.

Here are the Ayurvedic remedies that Dr Bhavsar recommended:

*Avoid excessive spicy, sour, salty, fermented, fried and fast food in your meals. Try to have a healthy and nutritious diet filled with fresh fruits and vegetables.

*Do not overeat during meals. Serve yourself small portions and try to regulate the amounts accordingly. Try to stay away from sour fruits.

*Do not remain hungry for long hours if that causes acidity. Don’t skip meals, especially lunch. Avoid untimely and irregular eating and try to have early dinners.

*Avoid foods containing an excess amount of garlic, salt, oil, chillies, etc. very often. It’s best to avoid non-vegetarian food too.

*Avoid lying down immediately after having food, and in a supine position. The best-recommended position is left lateral.

*Avoid, smoking, alcohol, tea, coffee and Aspirin-type drugs.

*Staying away from stress.

Dr Bhavsar also suggested some Ayurvedic foods habits to prevent indigestion and acidity. They are:

*Drink coriander water (infusion).

*Chew half a teaspoon of fennel seeds after meals.

*Drink coconut water first thing in the morning.

*Drink fennel sharbat (juice) in the afternoon. You can add rock sugar or misri for sweetness.

*Soak raisins overnight and drink water the next morning on an empty stomach.

*Have lukewarm milk at bedtime with 1 teaspoon of cow’s ghee.

*Drink rosewater and mint water as they are cooling and also help in digestion.

*Eat seasonal fruits such as sweet pomegranates, bananas, stewed apples, plums, raisins, apricots, coconuts etc.

