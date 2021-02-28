Dos and don’ts for constipation relief, as explained by Ayurvedic practitioners

Do you know constipation is not just a problem related to your stomach or bowel system, but can also often be a cause for dry skin, dry hair and even sleep issues? “So many of our issues can be attributed to the gut! Problems such as eczema, psoriasis, dry hair, attention disorders, insomnia are all aggravated by constipation. Ayurveda places so much importance on eliminating at least once a day,” holistic health practitioners Suchi Kothari and Hansa Melvani mentioned on their Instagram page Something Holistic.

Much like immunity, good gut health can also be developed over a period of time with proper dietary measures.

According to the duo, one needs to take adequate precautions to prevent the lifestyle-induced issue of constipation.

Here are some simple tips to relieve constipation.

What to have?

*Warm and moist foods: Soups, khichdi, stews, and poached apples

*Okra or bhindi: This slimy vegetable is perfect to clean the colon

*Flax oil added to room temperature smoothies helps lubrication.

*Overnight soaked prunes, figs, and raisins.

*Warm milk, ghee, saffron and turmeric.

*Lots of warm water or water kept at room temperature

What not to have?

*Dry snacks like popcorn or crackers

*Don’t drink carbonated drinks including sparkling water

*Avoid cold foods like ice-cream. Avoid cold water, too.

Yoga poses that could help

Vajrasana (diamond pose)

Vakrasana (seated twisting pose)

Pawanmuktasana (wind relieving pose)

