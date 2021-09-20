Ayurvedic expert busts four myths about consuming leafy salads

Many people who are on a weight loss journey and even those who prefer to eat healthy and light, swear by salads that they feel are a great way to feel satiated without consuming too many calories.

But is it so? Lets find out what ayurvedic practitioner Dr Alka Vijayan has to say about the consumption of salads.

“I’m sure, most of you are going to be super baffled upon hearing this,” she said in an Instagram reel, as she went on to bust four myths about green leafy salads.

*Too much of fibre means too much strain on the gut to metabolise the same.

*Too much fibre can cause dryness in the stomach resulting in bloating, pain, excess flatulence, and joint aches upon regular consumption, mentioned Dr Alka.

*Since dinner should be the lightest meal of the day, salads can be “too strenuous on the gut”, especially when raw. “Therefore, best avoided as the last meal of the day,” the expert said.

*As per the ayurvedic practitioner, mindless consumption of salads can “trigger so much of dryness” that one can end up with “thinning of hair, and even extreme hair fall”.

*While salads may initially help with bowel movement, upon daily consumption, they can lead to dryness in the intestine which in turn leads to poor peristaltic movements (muscle contractions that move food through the food pipe).

So, what must be done?

Just include salads twice a week in meal, and that too for lunch. “But if you are prone to gas troubles, it is best to avoid them,” said Dr Alka.

