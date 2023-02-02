Tonight, try Padabhyanga — it might help you get deep sleep

Of late, many people have adopted an Ayurvedic way of life — one that is known to be chemical-free and helps one manage many lifestyle issues without any side effects. As such, among the many techniques and remedies Ayurveda is known for, ‘Padabhyanga’ or massaging the feet at night is extremely popular. That is because “regular Padabhyanga can make your skin supple, hair shinier, and memory sharper,” Dr Dixa Bhavsar, an Ayurvedic practitioner, told indianexpress.com. Pada is the Sanskrit word for foot; hence Padabhyanga translates to a foot massage.

“Our feet are our foundation and our connection to the ground beneath us. We often forget how hard our feet work and don’t give them the love they need and deserve. The feet also contain many pressure points that have connections to the immune and nervous systems. Ayurveda postulates that stimulating these points can aid in relaxation, and thereby calm the nervous system before you go to bed,” Bhavsar wrote in an Instagram post.

Explaining that the practice helps activate the nerves that boost blood circulation and also deal with dryness-related issues, Ayurvedic expert Dr Ashutosh Nanal also vouched for Padabhyanga as a daily routine practice. “Any massage should typically start with massaging the feet. The oil can be used according to the patient’s condition. But if it is being done for preventive purposes and daily well-being, a seasonal oil should be used.”

The expert added that while you can use any oil to massage your feet, “sesame oil is traditionally used for calming, coconut oil and mustard oil can also be used,” he told indianexpress.com. Adding, Dr Nanal said that mustard oil should be used in winter, coconut oil or cow ghee in summer, and sesame oil for the rest of the year.

How to do it right?

Ayurvedic practitioner Niti Sheth listed down a step-by-step guide for an effective massage.

Before beginning the massage, make sure to keep a dark coloured towel handy so the floor doesn’t get oily, and you do not end up slipping.

Tips to follow:

*Take warm oil or ghee of your choice. (Sesame in winter or ghee/coconut oil in summer). You can always add a choice of essential oil like lavender or rosemary.

*Apply oil all over your foot.

*Massage both ankles in a circular motion.

*Massage up and down the Achilles.

*Gently tug and pull at each toe upwards – massaging from the base of the toe to the toe nail.

*Vigorously massage the front of the foot with both hands.

*Using your thumb, massage both arches of your foot — spend a little more time here and use firm pressure. This will help relieve foot pain associated with plantar fasciatiis.

*Gently tug and massage each toe from the back of your foot.

*Using a closed fist, knead up and down the foot.

*Using both hands, massage up and down the foot with firm pressure. Focus on the ball of the foot underneath your big toe.

*Massage your heel.

*Massage the whole foot and put a sock on to keep warm and avoid the floor getting oily.

*Repeat on the other foot.

