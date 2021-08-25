Effective Ayurvedic remedies to combat cold, cough

Cold and cough are extremely common during season change. While medicines are available to treat and manage the same, many people prefer to opt for home remedies like steam and gargle. In case you would like to try some other effective remedies, Ayurveda says that certain foods can also help prevent as well as recover from cold and cough faster.

To help you, we have some timely tips from ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar. “I believe kitchen is our first pharmacy and all these ingredients are handy,” she captioned a post on Instagram.

*A mixture of one teaspoon turmeric, dash of black pepper and honey.

*Tulsi water/tea 2-3 times a day.

*Sour fruits like amla, pineapple, lime, lemon, kiwi, etc.

*Boil 7-8 tulsi leaves, a small piece of ginger, few cloves of garlic, 1 teaspoon of carom seeds, 1 teaspoon of fenugreek seeds, turmeric (dry or fresh) and 4-5 black pepper in one litre of water, until it gets half, and drink it first thing in the morning.

*Avoid cold water for shower and drinking.

*Drink warm water to promote digestive function.

*Honey helps you soothe your throat.

*Drink ginger, turmeric, lemon tea.

*Add some ajwain, eucalyptus oil, or turmeric in boiled water for steam inhalation.

*Drink warm milk with turmeric.

*Gargle with licorice decoction or luke warm water with turmeric and rock salt in case of sore throat.

*Chew tulsi leaves or liquorice (mulethi).

“Along with these, you also need to reduce your intake of fatty, fried, stale, and street food. Try and eat light home-cooked food,” she said.

Exercises to do

*Perform bhastrika, anuloma viloma and bhramri pranayama twice every day, both in the morning and at night.