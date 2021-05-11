Five ayurvedic herbs to strengthen your child’s immunity

India is currently fighting a raging pandemic, which, unlike the first wave, is affecting children too. Hence, it is extremely essential to take extra care of their diet, fitness, and immunity levels.

While eating clean, regular exercise and some foods help boost immunity, there are also some ayurvedic herbs that are known to be extremely healthy.

“Kaumarbhritya is the branch of Ayurveda which deals with child immunity and wellness. It focuses on maintaining all the key aspects of child health including proper digestion, nutrition, immunity, and metabolism” said Nikhil Maheshwari, director of operations, Maheshwari Pharmaceuticals India Ltd.

Further, he said that there are five specific herbs defined by Ayurveda that will help to improve immunity. Take a look below.

Tulsi

It is known for its numerous benefits and exceptional medicinal properties. Often referred to as the queen of herbs, tulsi rich in vitamin C, A, and K. Tulsi helps in reducing fever and is an excellent remedy for common cold or cough. Apart from this, it can even assist in good heart health.

Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties.

Turmeric

Also known as haldi, it is a staple in every Indian household. Besides enhancing the flavour of food, turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. “Rich in antioxidants, turmeric helps maintaining heart health, reduces the risk of cardiac ailments, and even has anti-cancer properties. It is also widely used in skincare and as a remedy for cuts and wounds as it helps heal and soothe the skin,” he added.

Ashwagandha

“An ancient medicinal herb, ashwagandha is known for not only helping heal physical ailments but also improving mental health,” Maheshwari told indianexpress.com. Apart from strengthening the immune system, it also provides strength while adding to muscle mass and also boosting brain function.

Giloy acts as a strong anti-inflammatory and an anti-pyretic ingredient.

Amla

A rich source of vitamin C, amla helps keep the common cold, cough, and sore throat at bay. “Fortifying the immune system, amla contains abundant antioxidants and is used for healthy hair, diabetic relief, and even improved vision,” he shared.

Giloy

“Also known as Tinospora Cordifolia, giloy is known for its medicinal properties and high nutritional value. It is mainly used to develop immunity in the body and acts as an antioxidant,” he said adding it is also known to control sugar levels and can be taken in case of high fever and cough.

