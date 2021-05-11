scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Five ayurvedic herbs to strengthen your child’s immunity

Fortifying your child’s immune systems can not only help them tide over this pandemic but will prove to be highly beneficial in the longer run

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 11, 2021 8:50:08 pm
keep it healthy at all times! (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

India is currently fighting a raging pandemic, which, unlike the first wave, is affecting children too. Hence, it is extremely essential to take extra care of their diet, fitness, and immunity levels.

While eating clean, regular exercise and some foods help boost immunity, there are also some ayurvedic herbs that are known to be extremely healthy. 

“Kaumarbhritya is the branch of Ayurveda which deals with child immunity and wellness. It focuses on maintaining all the key aspects of child health including proper digestion, nutrition, immunity, and metabolism” said Nikhil Maheshwari, director of operations, Maheshwari Pharmaceuticals India Ltd.

Further, he said that there are five specific herbs defined by Ayurveda that will help to improve immunity. Take a look below.

READ |COVID-19 in children: Some important questions answered

Tulsi

It is known for its numerous benefits and exceptional medicinal properties. Often referred to as the queen of herbs, tulsi rich in vitamin C, A, and K. Tulsi helps in reducing fever and is an excellent remedy for common cold or cough. Apart from this, it can even assist in good heart health.

turmeric, herbs, indianexpress Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Turmeric

Also known as haldi, it is a staple in every Indian household. Besides enhancing the flavour of food, turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. “Rich in antioxidants, turmeric helps maintaining heart health, reduces the risk of cardiac ailments, and even has anti-cancer properties. It is also widely used in skincare and as a remedy for cuts and wounds as it helps heal and soothe the skin,” he added.

ALSO READ |Simple tips to safeguard your child in the second wave of COVID-19

Ashwagandha

“An ancient medicinal herb, ashwagandha is known for not only helping heal physical ailments but also improving mental health,” Maheshwari told indianexpress.com. Apart from strengthening the immune system, it also provides strength while adding to muscle mass and also boosting brain function.

children and COVID, covid appropriate behaviour, children and covid news, children news, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, childrem and isolation news, Giloy acts as a strong anti-inflammatory and an anti-pyretic ingredient. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Amla

A rich source of vitamin C, amla helps keep the common cold, cough, and sore throat at bay. “Fortifying the immune system, amla contains abundant antioxidants and is used for healthy hair, diabetic relief, and even improved vision,” he shared. 

ALSO READ |A doctor explains: What is ‘long COVID syndrome’?

Giloy

“Also known as Tinospora Cordifolia, giloy is known for its medicinal properties and high nutritional value. It is mainly used to develop immunity in the body and acts as an antioxidant,” he said adding it is also known to control sugar levels and can be taken in case of high fever and cough.

