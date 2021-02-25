Have mild COVID symptoms? Ayurvedic doctor shares effective home remedies

Here's what Dr Rekha Radhamony suggests you could when suffering from mild COVID-19 symptoms. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Fever, cough, and fatigue are some of the most common symptoms of Covid-19. While medical supervision is necessary, a few diet and lifestyle changes can help you strengthen your immune system and recover well from the respiratory infection.

Ayurvedic doctor Dr Rekha Radhamony took to Instagram to share a sample Covid Ayurvedic protocol that can come in handy for those with mild symptoms who have been prescribed to be in home quarantine. However, those with serious symptoms should seek medical attention at the earliest.

Here’s what you need to keep in mind, as per Dr Radhamony.

Hydration

Warm water with dry ginger and tulsi leaves

How to make it?

Boil water with a piece of dry ginger and reduce it to half the quantity, add tulsi leaves, and drink multiple times a day.

Food

Have freshly cooked, warm meals

Have rice gruel or moong dal soup without salt and any fat added (ghee, oil etc) for lunch and dinner

Leave stomach half-empty after each meal

Dinner before 7pm

Spices and cooking

Add spices like cinnamon, pepper, cardamom, star anise, cloves to your diet.

Include dried ginger in cooking

Sleep

Sleep at least eight hours every night without fail. “Immunity is made and re-stocked when you sleep. But do not sleep during the day,” she said.

Fruits

If you have symptoms, skip fruits completely.

If you are asymptomatic, have pomegranate and grapes.

Vegetables

Have well-cooked vegetables. No raw vegetables or salads.

Bitter ones are the best – bitter gourd, ash gourd etc.

Reduce eggplants, tomato, potato and bell pepper in your diet.

Relaxation

Read a book, talk to people, listen to music or do something that helps you relax and makes you happy.

Avoid smoking and alcohol.

Meditate.

Exercise

If you have symptoms, stay away from any form of exertion during exercise.

30 minutes Pranayama.

Herbs

Herbs can help boost immunity. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Herbs can help boost immunity. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Dr Radhamony recommended having 1000mg of Guduchi. If there is a persistent cough, mix a tablespoon of honey with pepper powder and have 3-4 times a day.

If you have throat pain or congestion, do a hot water gargle with Himalayan Pink Salt and a teaspoon of dried turmeric powder.

Herbal decoction

“If you have respiratory symptoms, drink the following decoction twice daily before food,” she mentioned.

How to make it?

Boil two glasses of water

Add half a teaspoon of Trikatu churna, which is an equal proportion of dried ginger powder, pepper powder and long pepper powder.

Reduce to half a glass. Add tulsi leaves.

Add palm jaggery to taste.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle