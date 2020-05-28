Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020: Ayurvedic diet tips to ease your menstrual problems

The normal cycle varies from 21 to 35 days and the bleeding can last from 2 to 7 days. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) The normal cycle varies from 21 to 35 days and the bleeding can last from 2 to 7 days. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

A woman undergoes many physical and hormonal changes in her life and while some are smooth, others can bring complications. Menstrual cycles, for instance, tend to be accompanied by irregular periods, excessive bleeding, pain and cramps. Every month, when the womb sheds the lining in the absence of a pregnancy, it results in a period or menses, which lasts an average of five days. The normal cycle varies from 21 to 35 days and the bleeding can last from two to seven days. So, a regular period indicates that a woman is ovulating every month.

Ayurveda recommends different types of treatment to treat menstrual problems. These include nourishing and toning herbs as well as rejuvenating treatments, explains Dr Partap Chauhan, Director, Jiva Ayurveda. “Massage and the incorporation of meditation and yoga may also be beneficial for the permanent elimination of problems. It is important to address these menstruation problems because a woman expels a large proportion of her wastes and toxins through this process. If these toxins remain in the body, they cause further stagnation and blockage within the body,” explained Dr Chauhan.

Here are some ayurvedic tips that will help fight menstrual problems:

* Take one crushed garlic clove (lahsun) with two cloves (laung) twice a day during your periods.

* When suffering from period cramps, take a teaspoon of aloe vera gel mixed with a pinch of black pepper or cinnamon (dalchini) powder.

* Drinking ginger-infused herbal tea can help. You can also mix 1 teaspoon of ginger powder in warm water and have that.

* Take the following decoction from the first day of your periods: Boil 1 tsp of cumin seeds with two glasses of water over moderate heat until the mixture reduces to half. Sieve the seeds. Add a teaspoon of honey and drink it warm.

* Cooling showers and bathing with sandalwood and mint essence are helpful.

* Include spices like cumin (jeera), fenugreek seeds (methi), black pepper (kali mirch), cloves (laung), coriander (dhaniya), and mint (pudina) in your diet.

* Include pumpkin, papaya, cucumber, potato, cauliflower and peas in your diet.

