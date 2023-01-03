This Ayurvedic herbal mixture will relieve cold, cough, and sore throat quickly

During winter many people fall prey to viral cough, cold, and sore throat . Needless to say, these seasonal ailments can hamper your daily activities greatly. While there are many over-the-counter medicines that promise relief, many of them can make you feel drowsy and lazy. As such, the next best option seems to be Ayurveda which is known to help manage the issues in a natural way.

So, if you have been sniffling and coughing, Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya, an Ayurveda expert, shared a simple Ayurvedic home remedy on her Instagram page that is worth your attention. “This ayurvedic herbal mixture can help you relieve cold, cough and sore throat quickly and effectively,” she captioned her post.

For this remedy, all you need is:

Half tsp turmeric

Half tsp dry ginger powder

1 black pepper (freshly crushed) or 2 pinch of black pepper powder

1 tsp pure honey

“Mix it well and have it 2-3 times/day 1 hour before/after meals,” she suggested.

Dr Dixa also shared other remedies that will prove extremely beneficial:

1. Boil 7-8 tulsi leaves, a small piece of ginger (adrak), few garlic cloves (lasun), 1 tsp of carom seeds (ajwain), 1 tsp methi seeds, turmeric (dry or fresh) and 4-5 black pepper (kali mirch) in 1 litre of water, until it gets half and drink it first thing in the morning.

2. Avoid cold water for showering and drinking.

3. Drink warm water to promote digestive function.

4. Honey helps soothe your throat.

5. Drink ginger, turmeric, lemon tea.

6. Add some ajwain, eucalyptus oil or turmeric in boiled water for steam inhalation.

7. Drink warm milk with turmeric.

8. Gargle with lukewarm water with turmeric and rock salt incase of sore throat.

9. Chew on liquorice (mulethi).

10. Ayurvedic formulations like Sitopladi Churna (expectorant), Trikatu Churna, Talisadi churna (decongestant) with honey.

“Along with these, you also need to reduce intake of fatty foods, fried, stale and street food. Try and eat light home-cooked food. Also, perform Bhastrika, Anuloma Viloma and Bhramri Pranayama twice every day, both in the morning and at night,” she added.

Drinking ginger, turmeric, lemon tea, can provide relief from symptoms of cold, cough. (Photo: Pixabay) Drinking ginger, turmeric, lemon tea, can provide relief from symptoms of cold, cough. (Photo: Pixabay)

She also talks about ways you can prevent contracting viral cold or cough in the first place, because prevention is better than cure.

Avoid kapha (cold) aggravating factors such as:

1. Cold drinks

2. Yoghurt, especially when mixed with fruits.

3. Ice creams, sugary food, deep fried food, heavy food.

4. Day sleep (It is is strictly prohibited)

5. Late nights (staying awake until late)

“Keep these remedies and suggestions close as the weather changes and the winter chill creeps in. Be mindful of how much cold water you consume, and don’t forget to take care of yourself even when life gets busy,” she concluded.

Vikas Chawla, Ayurveda Expert, Vedas Cure said that most of our illnesses can be “effectively cured by the miraculous ingredients that our family’s women hide in the kitchen”. “Consuming turmeric powder with honey or chewing raw turmeric for minutes at different quarters of the day is one of the few ingredients that bring relief from cough and sore throat. Simultaneously, cloves and ginger, in the form of juice or tea, can cure colds and coughs soon after one starts the cure. Tulsi is also believed to be an effective remedy as kadha or, along with other compositions, better consumed in a warm state, to deliver better results,” he told indianexpress.com.

