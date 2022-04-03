What Ayurveda says about the health benefits of ‘gulkand’

India is well known for its eclectic cuisines, spanning geographical locales. However, some practices such as an after-meal paan with gulkand (betel leaves with rose petal jam) or a steaming cup of aromatic tea transcends boundaries and are enjoyed by people across various walks of life.

While delicious in taste, gulkand is a viscous jam or marmalade made from rose petals and sugar. The recipe’s origins are disputed, however, it’s an incredibly popular condiment in India and contains various Ayurvedic health benefits.

As such, when Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar took to Instagram to share the benefits of consuming gulkand, we couldn’t help but bring them to you.

Take a look at the expert’s Instagram post here.

“Gulkand, an Ayurvedic tonic, is undoubtedly the most delicious Ayurvedic preparation known to mankind. It is also naturally rich in calcium and has antioxidant activity. It can be used year-round by persons of all constitutions, especially pitta,” the expert said.

Dr Bhavsar mentioned a few Ayurvedic benefits of gulkand.

*Gulkand is beneficial for acidity, gastritis, skin care, indigestion, ulcer and nosebleed, stress etc.

*It helps to reduce the excess heat in the body.

*Gulkand is good for people who suffer from itches, boils, blisters, wrinkles and acne. “It is a natural anti – ageing treatment”, the expert said.

*Gulkand is rich in antioxidants and is an energy booster.

*Taking gulkand regularly helps to reduce severe ulcers, constipation and heart burning.

*Use of gulkand in summer helps in preventing sun strokes, nostril bleeding and dizziness.

*Gulkand is good for excessive bleeding during menstruation. It also helps in providing glucose to our body and keeps us energetic.

*It also prevents anaemia, reduces acidity and is a very good blood purifier.

*Gulkand is also an excellent tonic that keeps your metabolism healthy and fit.

Recipe and instructions for making gulkand

🌹In a wide-mouthed glass jar, arrange 200 grams of fresh rose petals in layers and add 100 grams of sugar (opt for rock sugar or honey if you don’t prefer sugar).

🌹Close the mouth of the jar and keep it in direct sunlight daily, from 10 AM to 4 PM, for three to four weeks. The time for the gulkand to be ready varies depending on sunlight availability, season etc.

