Say goodbye to bloating, stomach discomfort with this Ayurvedic tea

Bloating, discomfort in the stomach, and gas have become extremely common owing to irregular eating habits, lack of exercise and a sedentary lifestyle.

A digestive disorder, bloating is when the belly feels swollen due to excessive gas production owing to disturbances in the movement of the muscles of the digestive system. This may be caused due to overeating, or eating fast, and eating rich and fatty food.

While there are medications available, it is best to opt for natural remedies. As such, here’s a simple anti-bloating tea that Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar recommended.

“I had to eat some outside food yesterday and couldn’t even exercise as I was travelling which eventually lead to bloating and mild pain in abdomen (due to gas) last night,” she wrote on Instagram adding that she then had a pinch of ajwain, salt and hing (asafoetida) with warm water last night before going to bed. “I was better then,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Dixa Bhavsar (@drdixa_healingsouls)

“Today morning did some Surya namaskars but was still having discomfort in the abdomen, so decided to make myself anti-bloating tea and guess what- I feel absolutely fine now,” she said.

According to Dr Bhavsar, it will relieve all the bloating, pain and discomfort in your abdomen in an instant.

How to make it?

Ingredients

1 glass of water

1 tsp – Ajwain (carom seeds)

Half tsp – Dry ginger powder or a small piece of fresh ginger

5-7 Mint leaves

1 tbsp – Amla powder or half a lime in the end

ALSO READ | Counter bloating with these kitchen spices

Method

*Mix all the ingredients together.

*Let it boil for 4-5 mins and your anti-bloating tea is ready!

Would you try?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle