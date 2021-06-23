This is the best time to wake up, according to ayurveda

Find out when is a good time to wake up as per Ayurveda. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Usually, elders in the family start their day with sunrise or sometimes, even before that. According to them, it allows them more time on their hands during the day to complete activities and also makes them feel more energetic and in tune with nature’s cycle. But is there a best time to wake up?

Giving insight into the concept of waking up with the sun or before, and also sharing an ideal time to wake up, ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar recently shared a post on Instagram.

In ancient times, according to Hindu sacred texts, it was believed that one should wake up in the Brahma muhurta, she shared.

“Brahma muhurta is an auspicious period that begins 1 hour 36 minutes before sunrise and ends 48 minutes before it,” she said.

But why?

Dr Bhavsar said it is believed that waking up Brahma muhurta helps:

To attain wisdom (by meditation and introspection)

To improve memory and concentration (for students)

To improve mental health (as environment is calm and serene)

To improve working efficiency (by strengthening your mental focus and concentration)

“It’s the best time to meditate, read spiritual books and some movement (exercise),” Dr Bhavsar said.

So, when should one wake up?

“Any time between Brahma muhurta to sunrise is best to wake up. It is good to wake up before the sun rises when there are loving (sattvic) qualities in nature that bring peace of mind and freshness to the senses. If not before, then make sure you wake up with the sun but not after sunrise,” Dr Bhavsar opined.

However, she also mentioned that sunrise also varies according to the seasons, and keeping that in mind, one should wake up according to their basic prakriti or mind and body constitution,

For Vatas- 30 minutes before sunrise (early)

For Pittas- 45 minutes before sunrise (earlier)

For Kaphas- 90 minutes before sunrise (earliest)

In case, you happen to sleep late, as well as other lifestyle factors like stress, one can wake up at

For Vatas- Best by 7 am

For Pittas- Best before 6:30 am

For Kaphas- Best before 6 am

What if you don’t know your prakriti?

Try waking up daily between 6:30 to 7 am, said Dr Bhavsar.

“Waking up before/with the sun provides you with energy, positivity and all things beneficial for your mental and physical health as it brings balance in one’s constitution. It also regularises a person’s biological clock, aids digestion, absorption and assimilation, and generates self-esteem, discipline, peace, happiness, and longevity,” she shared.

