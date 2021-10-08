Effective Ayurvedic tips for regular bowel movement, constipation relief

Constipation is becoming increasingly common among people due to erratic eating habits and a sedentary lifestyle. Lack of proper bowel movement can not only be uneasy but also lead to other digestive issues like bloating. Constipation can also occur due to not having enough fibre in the diet, stress, eating disorders, changes in the diet, antacids or some medical conditions, too. But if it is not chronic, you can make certain lifestyle changes for relief.

As such, ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli suggested some natural and effective ways to clear the bowels and get relief from constipation.

“Your bowel habits are a strong indicator of your digestive health,” said Dr Kohli, adding that there are a number of “quick-fix ways to encourage a dormant gut to relieve you of bowel movements”.

Keep yourself hydrated

Dehydration is one of the common causes of constipation. Stay hydrated.

Dalia

This superfood is a rich source of plant protein, fibre, and contains important vitamins that might help to get rid of constipation.

Mulethi (liquorice root)

This is one of the most effective ayurvedic remedies to improve digestion.

How to have?

Take half teaspoon of liquorice root (powdered) and add jaggery to it. Drink with a cup of warm water. It is known to promote bowel activity, said Dr Kohli.

Fig or anjeer

When soaked in warm water, figs can offer instant constipation relief. It has high-fibre content too.

Milk and ghee

You can have 1-2 teaspoons of ghee in a hot cup of milk during bedtime. “It acts as one of the most natural and effective remedies to get rid of constipation,” said Dr Kohli.

