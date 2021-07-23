Udwartnam: Know about this Ayurvedic therapy for weight loss

In Ayurveda, there are many procedures and techniques that can help in weight loss. One such technique is Udwartnam which entails the application of a combination of prescribed herbal powder and oil on the entire body. According to practitioners, the therapy helps strengthen the lymphatic system which, in turn, helps reduce fat and strengthen the body.

According to Ayurveda practitioner Dr Shyam VL, Udwartnam, which means to elevate, is recommended as a daily routine in Ayurveda performed after Abhyanga and exercise.

“It is done as a preparatory procedure before oil therapies in a panchakarma procedure. When the rub down of a herbal powder is preceded by an oil massage it is called Udwartnam, when unpreceded by an oil massage it is called Udgharshanam,” Dr Shyam told indianexpress.com.

How is it performed?

According to ecovillage.org, the herbal powder or paste is warmed up before application. It is usually performed by two therapists in the opposite direction of the hair follicles. ‘The individual receiving the therapy needs to be in seven postures during the massage, and once the procedure is complete, they are advised to rest for about 30 minutes followed by a warm water bath,’ the website reads. As per the site, since the massage consists of various techniques to break down the fat layers in the body, the therapists apply pressure on different points on the body to release the toxins.

How does it help?

“Udwartnam balances Kapha and Vata (constitution of the body), depletes fat, strengthens the body, and improves the skin quality,” said Dr Shyam.

In simple words, the deep tissue massage using a herbal powder is considered to stimulate the body. Fat reduction is a prominent benefit in cases of obesity.

Among its several other benefits, it helps reduce blood pressure, detoxifies the body, strengthens and tones muscles, and reduces bad cholesterol, along with providing a glow.

“If practised daily as indicated by Ayurveda, it can keep the skin fresh and healthy throughout the day avoiding foul smell and excessive sweating,” mentioned Dr Shyam.

According to the site, post-treatment care should include certain basic diet tweaks that starts with light meals. It mentions that one should stay hydrated with plenty of warm water, drink herbal teas, and avoid stimulants like coffee.

