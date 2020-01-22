Savour the best of health with this Ayurveda thali

It’s important to keep a tab on what you have on your plate. (Photo: Anshuka Parwani/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) It’s important to keep a tab on what you have on your plate. (Photo: Anshuka Parwani/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Ayurveda, a holistic system of healing, is considered to be an effective way to achieve the best of health and wellness. But did you know Ayurveda can also be an extremely beneficial part of your daily diet? If you haven’t yet had an Ayurvedic thali, here is fitness trainer Anshuka Parwani‘s latest Instagram post that’s as much informative as drool-worthy.

Take a look at it here.

Here’s what she wrote. “Here’s my dabba of goodness, my Ayurveda thali…and it will always be one of my favourite meals. I love keeping my food and nutrition balanced and stay as close to the Ayurveda way of eating; incorporating all six tastes or Rasas,” she said.

Stressing on the importance of bringing Ayurveda, a historical system of medicine that emphasises on holistic healing through food, Parwani noted that it’s important to balance flavours or ‘rasas’ so that the body is also able to gain the optimum.

“The belief is that incorporating all six tastes in your meals and adjusting the amounts to your personal constitution will help you maintain balanced nutrition and good health, and feel satisfied overall and dam do I feel good,” she added.

Here’s what is known about balance in food.

There are six rasas, namely sweet, sour, salty, pungent, bitter and astringent. Why are these important? According to a 2014 study published in National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), “rasa (taste) of a substance can be scientifically used to hypothesise its pharmacological behaviour, which will reduce the time and cost in a drug discovery process as it can provide lead optimisation. This can help intentional and focused search for safer and effective drugs”.

Sweet

It is said that the body gets energy from sweet food, which is also good for skin and hair. Some examples are rice, wheat, milk, date, sugar, potato and ghee.

Sour

It is said that foods such as tamarind, yogurt, amla and tomatoes help in keeping the body warm and enhance appetite and digestion. However, when had in excess, it may lead to indigestion and hyperacidity.

Salty

Avoid excess of salts to keep the body’s system in order. (Source: File Photo) Avoid excess of salts to keep the body’s system in order. (Source: File Photo)

While some amount of this rasa keeps the body warm and improves digestion, an excess may cause water retention and hypertension.

Pungent

Foods like ginger, garlic, onion and chilli are considered to be effective in breaking down fat, and aid digestion which leads to better blood circulation.

Bitter

Foods such as neem, spinach and bitter gourd are characterised as bitter in rasa but are considered to cool the digestive tract and enhance the liver function.

Astringent

Coffee may be an astringent as per Ayurveda. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Coffee may be an astringent as per Ayurveda. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Food items like tea, coffee, figs, pomegranate and asparagus are considered rich in anti-inflammatory properties which in limited quantities may aid digestion.

