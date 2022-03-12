Know the many healing properties of cardamom and how you can add it to your diet

Distinct in its taste and flavour, with a heady aroma, cardamom is a popular spice used in many Indian cuisines and dishes. Used to flavour a range of dishes, it is not only delicious in taste but is also packed with numerous benefits, according to Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar.

The expert took to Instagram to share the many healing properties of this spice and also explained how you can add it to your diet.

Cardamom is highly recommended in Ayurveda for people who suffer from polydipsia, said Dr Bhavsar. She added, “If you’re someone who feels thirsty even after drinking enough water (polydipsia), who finds it difficult to understand if they’re at all hungry or not, this spice is your saviour.”

She further explained, “According to Ayurveda, cardamom is tridoshic (good for balancing all three doshas), and is considered an excellent digestive, especially beneficial in reducing bloating and intestinal gas. It is excellent for balancing Kapha, particularly in the stomach and the lungs. It is also useful for pacifying Vata. Cardamom’s warming and detoxifying effects aid in reducing the accumulation of ama in the body and maintaining health.”

While being a powerful spice, cardamom seeds are used as a mouth freshener for their refreshing taste. “It is an excellent antioxidant, it is used in treating blood pressure, asthma, indigestion, dysuria and many more disorders. It is good for the heart and improves taste and digestion”, added Dr Bhavsar.

Further, she listed out a few conditions from which cardamom could help provide relief.

*Anorexia

*Vomiting

*Gastritis

*Throat irritation

*Bad breath (halitosis)

*Burning sensation in the abdomen, during micturition.

*Flatulence

*Indigestion

*Hiccups

*Excessive thirst

*Vertigo

Dr Bhavsar also listed ways in which you can add the goodness of cardamom to your diet.

*A small piece of it can be added to your regular tea.

*Powdered cardamom in a dose of 250 – 500 mg can be taken along with ghee or honey.

*For bad breath problems, or in cases of diarrhoea, chew the spice or simply keep it inside your mouth so that you can taste the juices.

*Drink cardamom tea twice-thrice a day, 1 hour before your meals. Dr Bhavsar advised, “See how it helps you with understanding your physical hunger, proper digestion of food, and reduces the feeling of drinking water frequently.

