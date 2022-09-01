What are Ayurveda’s season-specific guidelines for sex?

Sex, while is often equated with either procreation or pleasure, has far more significance and plays an integral role in one’s holistic well-being. In Ayurveda, too, it is one among the triyopasthambam or the three pillars that support life. “Just like food and sleep, proper sexual activity is encouraged in Ayurveda,” said Dr Archana Sukumaran, Ayurveda doctor (BAMS) at Kerala Ayurveda.

Explaining the benefits of sexual intercourse, according to Ayurveda, she said that “one who indulges in healthy sexual intercourse in a controlled manner remains young for a long time with high memory power, intellectual abilities, long life, health, nourishment, high perceptive power of senses, and strength”.

Sex and seasons

But, did you know that Ayurveda also has season-specific guidelines for sex? “According to different seasons, the ideal time for sex is also indicated in Ayurveda,” Dr Sukumaran said. While sex is indicated till contentment in the cold season, it is advised to strictly avoid the same during summer.

“During monsoons, the body strength is relatively low. So, excessive indulgence in sex is not recommended as it can aggravate vata. The ideal frequency of sex in monsoon is once in 15 days,” the expert explained.

Have ghee to boost your sexual health (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Have ghee to boost your sexual health (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Ayurvedic rules for sex

Additionally, a specific before and after sex protocol is also indicated by all Acharyas, the Ayurvedic expert shared. “Sex is contraindicated in awkward positions, with young girls, and while being sick. It is advised to indulge in sexual activity only after the previous meal has been digested and never on an empty stomach. When sex is practiced in awkward positions, it vitiates vata and leads to bhrama (dizziness) and klama (fatigue),” she said.

The before-sex protocol includes a good bath followed by anointing the body with fragrant lepa and a nourishing meal. On the other hand, the after-sex protocol advises couples to have a bath or expose to cold wind while eating sweets made with milk and sugar. “Drinking cold water, milk, meat soup, and green gram soup can also be considered. This helps to balance the vata dosha. After that, the couple is advised to sleep to regain vitality,” she added.

Foods to boost sexual health

According to the expert, a fit body and mind are essential when engaging in any activity, including sex. “We must replace our meals to compensate for the loss and prevent future variations if the doshas are inflamed for whatever reason.”

Here are some foods you must consume to boost your sexual health:

*Milk

*Ghee

*Red variety of rice

*Almonds and almond milk

*Custard apple

She added that a sweet rice porridge cooked in milk and topped with delectable milk or a simple meat soup topped with ghee and aromatic spices are some other delicacies you can prepare.

Ashwagandha is a powerful herb that can increase strength and libido. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Ashwagandha is a powerful herb that can increase strength and libido. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Other Ayurvedic tips

Apart from the above-mentioned food items, Ayurveda also recommends specific herbal rejuvenators that help boost sexual function.

*Withania somnifera (ashwagandha): It is a powerful herb that can increase strength and libido. Ajax capsules, Aswagandharishta and Aswagandhadi Lehyam are excellent options to regain vitality in men.

*Shilajit: It has a remarkable renewing effect on the body and encourages one to engage in blissful sex.

*Mucuna pruriens: It is the best aphrodisiac of all Ayurveda plants, according to Kapikachhu. It stimulates libido while also boosting vitality. It is present in herbal capsules like Promactil.

*Satavari: Another mystic medication with vata-relieving properties that gives the body vigour while also controlling the cognitive components of sexual desire. It helps in improving vaginal lubrication and hormonal balance in women.

“On the regimen aspect, practising dinacharya (daily regimens), good communication, a better understanding, and a feeling of completeness are the other factors that boost your sex drive,” she concluded.

