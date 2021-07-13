Ayurvedic practitioner shares effective tips for prediabetics

With healthy lifestyle changes, such as eating healthy foods, physical activity in your daily routine and maintaining a healthy weight — you may be able to bring your blood sugar level back to normal. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

A chronic condition, diabetes is caused when the body either does not produce enough insulin, or when it is unable to effectively use the insulin produced by the pancreas. According to the World Health Organisation, diabetes is a growing challenge in India with “estimated 8.7% diabetic population in the age group of 20 and 70 years.”

But in addition to the those already having diabetes, many young Indians are also on the verge of having diabetes. As such, doctors suggest that the best way to manage the condition is by making lifestyle tweaks that include changes to ones diet and fitness routine.

“Prediabetes is a menace of modern-day sedentary lifestyle. If left unattended, the person might become diabetic,” said ayurvedic practitioner Dr Shyam VL.

What is pre-diabetes?

Prediabetes is a condition in which your blood sugar level is higher than normal, but not high enough to be classified as type 2 diabetes.

Causes

As per Ayurveda, ‘eating at will’ is considered the main cause of diabetes.

“Sitting in front of the TV for long hours, no physical activities, and sleeping during day time should be avoided by pre-diabetics,” Dr Shyam mentioned.

According to him, just like all other ailments, pre-diabetes can also be managed with lifestyle changes. “With healthy lifestyle changes, such as eating healthy foods, physical activity in your daily routine and maintaining a healthy weight — you may be able to bring your blood sugar level back to normal,” he advised.

What can be done?

One should cut down on excessive sweets, junk foods, and oily foods. “Sweets, ice-creams, fruit sugar, cakes, pastries, sweet biscuits, chocolates, soft drinks, condensed milk, cream, jaggery, yogurt should be avoided,” shared Dr Shyam.

Boost your intake of vegetables and fruit with a low glycemic index and low glycemic load. “Try low-fat dairy products and beans. Choose whole grains more often. Choose poultry, and lean meat instead of fatty red meat or processed meat,” mentioned Dr Shyam.

Ayurvedic herbs that help manage pre-diabetes

Turmeric and amla

While turmeric helps in preventing insulin resistance among cells and acts as a channel opener for glucose, amla helps prevent cataracts.

Take ¼ cup fresh amla juice with half a teaspoon of turmeric powder every day or a teaspoon of amla powder with half teaspoon of turmeric powder mixed with warm water.

Fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek seeds are also known to help control blood sugar and decrease insulin resistance in mild type 2 diabetic patients.

Take 2-3 grams of soaked fenugreek seeds with your meals, a couple of times a day.

